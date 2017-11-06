Community Encouraged to #iGiveCatholic

The Diocese of Owensboro invites you to kick off the charitable season on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2017, with #iGiveCatholic – an online crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. The Diocese of Owensboro is one of 17 participating archdioceses and dioceses for #iGiveCatholic. Considered the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date, the third annual #iGiveCatholic will be held on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

In the Diocese of Owensboro, all 17 schools are participating as well as eight parishes. The collective goal for the diocese is to raise $100,000 on Nov. 28. Advanced day giving will take place for those unable to participate on Nov. 28. Gifts may be made in advance from Nov. 10 through 26 and will count toward the total amount raised on Giving Tuesday.

Those parishes and schools participating are as follows: Blessed Mother Parish, Owensboro; Christ the King Catholic School, Madisonville; Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, Henderson; Holy Spirit Parish, Bowling Green; John Paul II Catholic School, Morganfield; Mary Carrico Memorial Catholic School, Knottsville; Owensboro Catholic School System; Immaculate Parish, Owensboro; St. Mary School System, Paducah; St. Henry Parish, Aurora; St. Joseph Catholic School, Bowling Green; St. Mary of the Woods Catholic School, Whitesville; St. Paul Catholic School, Leitchfield; St. Pius X Parish, Calvert City; St. Romuald Catholic School, Hardinsburg; St. Stephen Parish, Cadiz; SS. Joseph and Paul Parish, Owensboro; SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Hopkinsville; SS. Peter and Paul Parish; Hopkinsville; and Trinity High School, Whitesville.

For more information about supporting the Diocese of Owensboro for #iGiveCatholic, visit https://igivecatholic.org/groups/diocese-of-owensboro, or click the above logo.