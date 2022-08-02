Catholic Charities Collects Items for Flood Disaster Relief

Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, has requested all 78 parishes in the diocese hold a special collection the weekend(s) of August 6-7 and/or August 14-15, 2022 to aid the disaster relief efforts due to the flooding in eastern Kentucky which occurred last week. You can read that letter here. In his letter, Bishop Medley said that the people of Kentucky responded generously to the needs in western Kentucky following the December 10, 2021 tornadoes and “now it’s our turn to repay their kindness.”

Catholic Charities is currently accepting the following items to fill a trailer: toothbrushes, toothpaste, over the counter medication (Tylenol, ibuprofen, Advil, Motrin, etc), bleach, cleaners, hand soap, wet/ body wipes, liquid body soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol wipes, shovels, diapers, formula, work gloves, safety glasses, masks for mold, fans, plastic gas containers, brooms, rakes and tarps.

Items may be dropped off at the Catholic Charities building located at 529 Cedar Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 between the hours of 8 AM until 4:30 PM Monday through Thursday. Once Catholic Charities has enough donated items to fill a trailer, it will be taken to a location determined by Catholic Charities USA.

For those who would rather provide a monetary donation, please make the check out to Catholic Charities with Eastern KY Flooding in the memo. Those can be dropped off or mailed to Catholic Charities, 600 Locust Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.