The pilgrimage for Eucharistic Revival we’ll be going through the Diocese of Owensboro June 30th-July 3rd.
An afternoon retreat with Sister Cheryl Clemons, OSU, a longtime retreat leader and faith formation guide.
July 3rd 1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.
At Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Ky.
In conjunction with the National Eucharistic Revival’s Perpetual Pilgrims journeying through our Diocese we have multiple ways to celebrate. This retreat in addition to input on the link between the Eucharist and Discipleship and the Eucharist and Mission, opportunities for private prayer before the Blessed Sacrament and small-group faith-sharing will be included.
Concluding with the option to process from parking lot entrance of Holy Spirit Parish to the church building. With Mass celebrated at 5:30 p.m. with Bishop Medley and the Perpetual Pilgrims of the National Eucharistic Revival.
Eucharistic Revival Afternoon Retreat
Join us!
