Real stories. Practical tools. Shared mission.

Parish Evangelization Initiatives is a place to gather and share the good work happening in our parishes. Many communities have created programs, events, and outreach efforts that have borne fruit in evangelization and parish life. By collecting these initiatives in one place, we hope to support other parishes who may wish to implement similar efforts. This shared resource is meant to foster collaboration, strengthen our common mission, and provide practical tools that can help bring the Gospel more fully to life in our communities.

Resources

Explore this collection of parish-submitted initiatives. Each entry includes details and practical guidance to help your parish implement a similar program.

Submit Your Own