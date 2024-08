Name (Required) First Last

Parish (Required)

Phone (Required)

Email (Required)

Group Leader Chaperone #1 (Required) *Reminder if you have both male and female youth you must have at least 1 male and 1 female chaperone.

Youth Names (Required) Please list all youth (7 for middle/high school or 10 for all high school per chaperone) with their grade beside their name. Click the plus sign to add each youth.

Chaperone #2 (Required)

Youth Names Please list all youth (7 for middle/high school or 10 for all high school per chaperone) with their grade beside their name. Click the plus sign to add each youth.

Chaperone #3 Leave blank if not needed.

Youth Names Leave blank if not needed

Chaperone #4 Leave blank if not needed.

Youth Names Leave blank if not needed

Chaperones #5 Leave blank if not needed.

Youth Names Leave blank if not needed

List Additional Chaperones Here

T-shirts - Please indicate how many shirts of each size (Small-4X) that you need: Example: Small - 5, Medium - 7, Large - 8, XL - 4, 2X - 1, 3X - 1, 4X - 1 (Required)

Please list names of Youth who would be interested in participating in on stage games through out the conference. Names will be drawn randomly.

Registration Fee (Required) Price: Registration fee is $35 for both youth and chaperones. Please remember that the price will increase to $45 after Oct. 24th.

Quantity (Required)

Total $0.00

Credit Card (Required) American Express Discover MasterCard Visa Supported Credit Cards: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa Card Number Month 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 Expiration Date Security Code Cardholder Name