Diocese Names New CFO

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Raymond T. Purk as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2017.

This position has been held since March 2008 by Ernie Taliaferro who came to work for the Diocese after retiring from Texas Gas, where he worked for more than 25 years.

Mr. Purk has more than thirty years of accounting, finance, contract negotiations and risk management experience.

He comes to the diocese from his most recent CFO position at White Stallion Energy, a coal company based in Evansville, Indiana. Prior to working in the coal industry, Mr. Purk was the CFO of Miles Enterprises in Owensboro; held several different director and management positions at Solutia, Inc in St. Louis; was the manufacturing cost manager at Monsanto Company in St. Louis; and worked four years for Price Waterhouse as a certified public accountant (CPA) and senior tax consultant after graduating college.

“I thank Bishop Medley for this opportunity and look forward to serving the Owensboro Diocese,” said Mr. Purk.

Mr. Purk holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University. He completed Leadership Owensboro in 2006.

Mr. Purk, his wife Darcy, and their two sons Christopher and Ryan, reside in Owensboro.