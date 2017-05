2017 Priest Assignments

The following priest assignments take effect June 13, 2017.

Parish Pastor

Rev. Ken Mikulcik: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Russellville.

Rev. Mark Buckner: Pastor, St. Anthony Parish, Browns Valley.

Rev. Shaiju Thomas: Pastor, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Sorgho and St. Elizabeth Parish in Curdsville.

Rev. Jojy Joseph: Pastor, St. Paul Parish in Princeton and St. Mark Parish in Eddyville.

Parochial Vicar

Rev. Michael Charles Abiero: Parochial Vicar, Saint Mary of the Woods Parish, Whitesville and St. John Parish, Fordsville.

Rev. Gary Clark: Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Bowling Green.

Rev. Al Bremer: Parochial Vicar, Saint Thomas More Parish, Paducah, continuing chaplaincy to prisons, assisting with sacramental ministry at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Todd County.

Other Assignments

Rev. Will Thompson: Pursue canon law studies at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. effective June 13, 2017.

Rev. Larry McBride: No longer serving as Co-Director of the Office of Worship (effective January 2017); continuing as pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Henderson.