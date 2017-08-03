Diocese Announces Superintendent for Schools

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce that Ann Flaherty has accepted the position of superintendent of Catholic Schools effective August 1, 2017. Flaherty was originally named interim superintendent following Jim Mattingly’s retirement announcement. Mattingly retired as superintendent on July 31, 2017 after 13 years of service.

Flaherty has 33 years of teaching and leadership experience; 26 years in Catholic schools and seven years in public schools. She has taught middle school in the areas of math, science, religion and as a K-12 Title I math and reading and EBD K-8 teacher. The majority of her time in the field of education was spent at Owensboro Catholic High School as the head guidance counselor and then assistant principal.

She was principal at Owensboro Catholic Middle School for four years before serving as assistant superintendent for the past five years for the Diocese.

“It is an honor to be asked to follow in the footsteps of my faith heroes – the religious and lay educators and pastors that sacrificed their lives to build and strengthen our universal Church through the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Owensboro,” said Flaherty.

“It is a joy to be a part of and share with students the rich history of the Catholic Church – the multitude of scientists, mathematicians, artists, composers, philosophers, theologians, and the courageous saints that stood firm in their faith,” she continued.

“Out of gratitude to God and to all those that contributed to strengthening the Church’s foundation, I have humbly accepted the call to continue to serve and work with the Catholic educators across the diocese that give so much in so many ways to teach and model the faith to students and their families.”

Flaherty received her Bachelor of Arts in middle/high school education in the content areas of science and math from the University of Kentucky; her Master of Arts in education, with an emphasis in elementary/secondary school counseling from Western Kentucky University; and her K-12 Standard Guidance Certificate from Western Kentucky University.

She will assist a search committee to fill the position of assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro.

Flaherty, and her husband, Mike, are long-time parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes in Owensboro.