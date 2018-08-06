Hispanic diaconate candidates receive ministry of lector

BY LARENA LAWSON, SPECIAL TO THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

On Saturday, May 26, the six candidates in formation in the Hispanic Permanent Diaconate Program, under the direction of Fr. Julio Barrera, received the Ministry of Lector. During the evening liturgy celebrated by Bishop William F. Medley at St. Joseph Parish in Bowling Green, Bishop Medley bestowed this ministry upon the men, completing another formal step toward their ordination as permanent deacons in the Diocese of Owensboro. Fr. Barrera, pastor at Holy Redeemer Parish in Beaver Dam and Holy Trinity Parish in Morgantown, called them each by name and presented them as being prepared and disposed to receive this special ministry of the Church.

The following candidates received the Ministry of Lector:

Rene Amaya, St. Joseph Parish in Bowling Green

José Blanco, St. Joseph Parish in Mayfield

Edwin Pacheco, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Guthrie

Baltazar Rafael, St. Michael Parish, Sebree

Mario Reséndiz, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Guthrie

Trinidad Soriano, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Hopkinsville

During the Rite of Institution of Lector, Bishop Medley prayed over the candidates asking God to “Bless our brothers who have been chosen for the ministry of reader. Grant that as they meditate constantly on your word they may grow in its wisdom and faithfully proclaim it to your people.”

He then presented them each with a Bible and said, “Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of his people.”

Larena Lawson belongs to St. Lawrence Parish in Philpot.

Copyright © 2018 Diocese of Owensboro/The Western Kentucky Catholic