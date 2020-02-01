2020 Fish Fry Dates in the Diocese of Owensboro

Editor’s note: Canons 1250 and 1251 state that all Fridays are days of penance in the Catholic Church. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for the 2020 fish fries offered within the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes and local community organizations. All questions about the individual fish fries should be directed to the parishes and organizations.

Blessed Sacrament, Owensboro

April 3

Serving from 5-7 p.m.

(270) 926-4741

Christ the King, Madisonville

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 5-7 p.m.

(270) 821-5494

Holy Redeemer, Beaver Dam

March 6, 13, 20, 27

Serving at 5 p.m.

(270) 274-3414

Holy Spirit, Bowling Green

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4:30-7 p.m. in the parish hall

(270) 842-7777

Knights of Columbus Council #817, Owensboro

Feb 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving at 5 p.m. in the hall behind St. Pius X, Owensboro

(270) 926-6959

Knights of Columbus Father Carroll White Council, Clarkson (across from St. Anthony)

Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4:30-7 p.m.; carryouts available

(270) 242-7955

Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council #1055, Paducah

Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4-7:30 p.m.

(270) 442-1923

Our Lady of Lourdes, Owensboro

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall

(270) 684-5369

Precious Blood, Owensboro

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall

(270) 684-6888

St. Agnes, Uniontown

March 6 and 20; April 3

Serving at 5 p.m.

(270) 822-4416

St. Alphonsus, St. Joseph

Regular fish fry: Feb. 28; serving at 5 p.m.

Fish fry & live auction: April 3; serving at 5 p.m., auction at 6:30 p.m.

(270) 229-4164

St. Ann, Morganfield

Feb. 28; March 13 and 27

Serving from 5-7 p.m.

(270) 389-2287

St. Charles, Bardwell

Feb. 28, March 6 and 13

Serving from 5-7 p.m.

(270) 642-2586

St. Columba, Lewisport

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4-7 p.m.

(270) 927-8419

St. Henry, Hardin

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 5-7 p.m. Call in and pickup available.

(270) 474-8058

St. Leo, Murray

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

(270) 753-3876

St. Martin, Rome

Feb. 21 (featuring bluegrass music and dessert at this first fish fry only); March 6 and 20

Serving for all dates begins at 5 p.m.; carryouts available

(270) 685-0339

St. Peter of Alcantara

March 6, 20; April 3

Serving at 6 p.m.

(270) 764-1983

St. Pius X Knights of Columbus, Calvert City

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4-7 p.m.

(270) 395-4727

St. Romuald Interparochial School Fish Fry, Hardinsburg

Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving at 4 p.m.

(270) 756-5504

St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro

March 20

Serving from 5-7 p.m. in the Fr. John Vaughan Community Center (undercroft); $10/person

(270) 683-6525

St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph Parish, Mayfield

Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3

Serving from 4:30-7 p.m.

(270) 247-2843

Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser at Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Hwy. 54, Whitesville

Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3, 10

Serving at 5 p.m. For to-go orders call (270) 233-4332

Originally printed in the February 2020 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.