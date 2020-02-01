2020 Fish Fry Dates in the Diocese of Owensboro

Editor’s note: Canons 1250 and 1251 state that all Fridays are days of penance in the Catholic Church. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for the 2020 fish fries offered within the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes and local community organizations. All questions about the individual fish fries should be directed to the parishes and organizations.
April 3
Serving from 5-7 p.m.
(270) 926-4741
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 5-7 p.m.
(270) 821-5494
March 6, 13, 20, 27
Serving at 5 p.m.
(270) 274-3414
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4:30-7 p.m. in the parish hall
(270) 842-7777
Knights of Columbus Council #817, Owensboro
Feb 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving at 5 p.m. in the hall behind St. Pius X, Owensboro
(270) 926-6959
Knights of Columbus Father Carroll White Council, Clarkson (across from St. Anthony)
Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4:30-7 p.m.; carryouts available
(270) 242-7955
Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council #1055, Paducah
Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4-7:30 p.m.
(270) 442-1923
Our Lady of Lourdes, Owensboro
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall
(270) 684-5369
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall
(270) 684-6888
March 6 and 20; April 3
Serving at 5 p.m.
(270) 822-4416
Regular fish fry: Feb. 28; serving at 5 p.m.
Fish fry & live auction: April 3; serving at 5 p.m., auction at 6:30 p.m.
(270) 229-4164
Feb. 28; March 13 and 27
Serving from 5-7 p.m.
(270) 389-2287
Feb. 28, March 6 and 13
Serving from 5-7 p.m.
(270) 642-2586
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4-7 p.m.
(270) 927-8419
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 5-7 p.m. Call in and pickup available.
(270) 474-8058
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
(270) 753-3876
Feb. 21 (featuring bluegrass music and dessert at this first fish fry only); March 6 and 20
Serving for all dates begins at 5 p.m.; carryouts available
(270) 685-0339
March 6, 20; April 3
Serving at 6 p.m.
(270) 764-1983
St. Pius X Knights of Columbus, Calvert City
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4-7 p.m.
(270) 395-4727
St. Romuald Interparochial School Fish Fry, Hardinsburg
Feb. 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving at 4 p.m.
(270) 756-5504
St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro
March 20
Serving from 5-7 p.m. in the Fr. John Vaughan Community Center (undercroft); $10/person
(270) 683-6525
St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph Parish, Mayfield
Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3
Serving from 4:30-7 p.m.
(270) 247-2843
Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser at Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Hwy. 54, Whitesville
Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; April 3, 10
Serving at 5 p.m. For to-go orders call (270) 233-4332
Originally printed in the February 2020 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.
Copyright © 2020 Diocese of Owensboro/The Western Kentucky Catholic