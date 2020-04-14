Diocese Launches #iGiveCatholicTogether

In the midst of the current pandemic, known as COVID-19, the Diocese of Owensboro is excited to offer an opportunity to support your favorite parish, school or ministry in this time of need. We have partnered with iGiveCatholic, an online giving platform. This campaign is branded as #iGiveCatholicTogether. With Mass in our parishes currently suspended and schools closed, the normal means of an offertory are unavailable. The diocese hopes this easy, online giving platform will assist those who may otherwise not be receiving as much in way of financial support.

The steps to give through the online giving website (https://together.igivecatholic.org/info/owensboro) are easy:

Click HERE to go to the online donation page for the Diocese of Owensboro giving page. To Donate, scroll down to the donation form and select one of the 78 parishes, 17 schools, Catholic Charities or the general COVID-19 emergency fund. Enter your donation amount and payment method.

There are multiple ways to continue supporting your parish, school and nonprofit. You can continue using the online giving method your parish or school has set-up; mail your donation to the parish office, school, or Catholic Charities; set-up an online bill pay through your bank (for Sunday collection); or use the new #iGiveCatholicTogether online giving platform here.

The minimum online donation is $10 and you have the option to cover transaction fees. All donations will be mailed to the respective organization.

If you have any questions please, feel free to call the diocesan stewardship office and speak to Valeria Vessels: 270-852-8348.

Your gift makes a difference helping to build the body of Christ in our community. We wholeheartedly thank you!

“We all need one another at this time. When this crisis is over I am confident that history will show that people of faith stepped up to take care of their neighbors.”

– Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop for the Diocese of Owensboro

“…we too have realized that we cannot go on thinking of ourselves, but only together can we do this.” – Pope Francis, Urbi et Orbi Message, March 27, 2020