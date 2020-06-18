Former employee involved in civil suit

It has been brought to the attention of the Diocese of Owensboro that a former employee of three western Kentucky parishes is part of a larger civil suit alleging abuse against minors in the Archdiocese of Agaña.

Based on archived Diocesan directories, Ray Caluag served as the music director at the following locations in the Diocese of Owensboro:

1999 – 2000: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

2004 – 2005: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

2005 – 2009: St. Mary Magdalene, Sorgho

2006 – 2010: St. Elizabeth, Curdsville

When Mr. Caluag left the Diocese of Owensboro he returned to Guam, which is where the civil suit was filed. In that suit, Caluag is accused of grooming/abusing minors in the 1990s. The Diocese of Owensboro is not aware of any reports of abuse while serving here.

Because the Church’s first obligation with regard to all victims, whether alleged or substantiated, is for healing and reconciliation, the diocese will reach out to every person who alleges that he or she was abused by anyone acting in the name of the Church, whether the alleged abuse was recent or occurred many years in the past.

To report suspected abuse, call the Kentucky Child Protection Hot Line: 1-877-KYSAFE1 or 1-877-597-2331 (Toll Free) or contact your local Commonwealth Attorney.

To report abuse to the diocese, current or past, by anyone acting in the name of the Church, please call and speak to someone confidentially at one of our Pastoral Assistance Coordinators on our 24-hour phone lines: 270-852-8380 for Louanne Payne in English and 270-880-8360 for Susan Montalvo-Gesser/Miguel Quintanilla in Spanish. You may also visit our Office of Safe Environment for more information.

18 de junio de 2020

Se le ha informado a la Diócesis de Owensboro que un ex empleado de tres parroquias de Kentucky occidental es parte de una demanda civil más grande que alega abuso contra menores de edad en la Arquidiócesis de Agaña.

Basado en directorios diocesanos archivados, Ray Caluag sirvió como director de música en los siguientes sitios en la Diócesis de Owensboro:

1999 – 2000: Santa María del Bosque, Whitesville

2004 – 2005: Santa María del Bosque, Whitesville

2005 – 2009: Santa María Magdalena, Sorgho

2006 – 2010: Santa Isabel, Curdsville

Cuando el Sr. Caluag dejó la Diócesis de Owensboro, regresó a Guam, que es donde se presentó la demanda civil. En esa demanda, Caluag es acusado de manipular/abusar de menores de edad en la década de 1990. La Diócesis de Owensboro no tiene conocimiento de ningún informe de abuso del tiempo en que él prestó servicios aquí.

Debido a que la primera obligación de la Iglesia con respecto a todas las víctimas, ya sea presuntas o fundamentadas, es la sanación y la reconciliación, la diócesis se comunicará con todas las personas que aleguen que fueron abusadas por cualquier persona que actúe en nombre de la Iglesia, sin importar si el abuso alegado fue reciente o ocurrió hace muchos años.

Para hacer informes de abuso sospechado, llame a la Línea directa para la Protección de Niños de Kentucky: 1-877-KYSAFE1 o 1-877-597-2331 (llamada gratuita) o comuníquese con su fiscal local del estado.

Para hacer informes el abuso a la diócesis, actual o pasado, por cualquier persona que actúe en nombre de la Iglesia, llame y hable confidencialmente con uno de nuestros Coordinadores de Asistencia Pastoral en nuestras líneas telefónicas las 24 horas: 270-852-8380 para Louanne Payne en inglés y 270-880-8360 para Susan Montalvo-Gesser/Miguel Quintanilla en español. También puede visitar el sitio web de la Oficina de Ambiente Seguro para obtener más información.