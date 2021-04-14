Letter from Bishop William F. Medley

Wednesday of the 2nd Week of Easter

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

May you and your families know the peace and joy of the risen Jesus!

Many times over the last 14 months I have commented that it seems like the Lent that began in 2020 is still with us – 40 days plus 400 days. What an unusual and difficult year this has been for each one of us. One year ago, none of us could have known the loss and the challenges that were heading our way as a result of the pandemic. Over this past year, we have experienced the terrible loss of human life, loss of jobs, loss of a sense of security, of being physically present with our families and others we love, and the loss of gathering with our parish communities for the celebration of the Eucharist.

On March 16, 2020, for the protection and safety of all, as bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro I suspended the public celebration of the Holy Eucharist. Before that time, it was inconceivable to me that such a thing could be required. For two months throughout most of the United States, there were no public Eucharistic celebrations. While we were able to return to the public celebration of the Holy Eucharist on May 20, 2020, it was with limited occupancy and other preventative measures prescribed by the State of Kentucky, and with the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass still in place. One year later, the dispensation and restrictions remain in effect.

I am most grateful to you for understanding that all precautions have been taken out of an abundance of caution and even more so out of an abundance of Christian charity in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. We, as Christians, have a duty towards our neighbors to act for the sake of the common good. It is right, therefore, to respect public health and safety regulations regarding our churches. The good news is that they appear to be working. To my knowledge, we have not experienced a single transmission of COVID-19 at Eucharistic celebrations in any of our 78 parishes.

It has been a year of fasting, and it is fitting in this Easter season that we are starting to see signs of hope. More people are vaccinated every day, bringing us closer to the time when the world can open up again. The medical community has made great strides in understanding the virus and they are now better able to prevent it, to diagnose it and to treat it. Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that he will remove capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Despite these positive trends, the pandemic is not yet over. For that reason, the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation remains in place. It is counterproductive to tell the community that we are all again obligated to attend Mass when we literally cannot accommodate them in accord with prevailing restrictions. There remain restrictions on our public worship: churches limited to 60% occupancy, the wearing of face masks, and physical distancing are still required.

I know you are tired, but I ask for your continued patience. I know you are aching for all of those things from which you have had to fast for over a year now. I share in your fatigue. I long for the day when everyone can return to the celebration of the Eucharist – the source and summit of our Christian life where we are nourished by both God’s Word and the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ – when we can fill our churches with song and praise the Lord with our voices. However, we have not yet arrived at that moment. For now, we must continue to do what is necessary to protect the common good.

I am so very grateful to the priests of the Diocese of Owensboro for their perseverance and hard work in these months. They have been working diligently in these strange circumstances to do what they can to keep parish life alive. Please join me in encouraging them and praying for them.

I am grateful as well to each of you. Not only have you abided by the masking and distancing restrictions placed upon all of us, but I’ve heard many accounts of ways in which you have loved and supported one another this past year. No act of charity directed toward our neighbor is too small. “They will know we are Christians by our love.” Thank you for your Christian witness.

Our communities have endured much during this pandemic. I pray that this Easter season will bring you hope, joy, and a renewed vigor to stay the course for a bit longer. In this year of Saint Joseph, we pray for his intercession for an end to the pandemic, for healing for the sick, for comfort for those who mourn, and for the perseverance of us all.

I keep each of you in my prayers, and I humbly ask that you remember me in prayer as well.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro

A PDF of the Bishop’s letter is available for download here.

14 de abril de 2021

Miércoles de la II Semana de Pascua

Queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

¡Que ustedes y sus familias reciban la paz y la alegría de Jesús resucitado!

Muchas veces durante los últimos 14 meses he comentado que pareciera que la Cuaresma que comenzó en 2020 todavía sigue con nosotros, 40 días más 400 días. Qué año tan raro y difícil ha sido este para cada uno de nosotros. Hace un año, ninguno de nosotros podría haber sabido la pérdida y los desafíos que se nos acercaban como resultado de la pandemia. Durante el año pasado, hemos experimentado la terrible pérdida de vidas humanas, la pérdida de trabajos, la pérdida de un sentido de seguridad, de estar físicamente presentes con nuestras familias y otras personas que amamos, y la pérdida de reunirnos en nuestras comunidades parroquiales para la celebración de la Eucaristía.

El 16 de marzo de 2020, por la protección y seguridad de todos, y como obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro, suspendí la celebración pública de la Sagrada Eucaristía. Previo a ese momento, era inconcebible para mí que tal decisión pudiera ser necesaria. Durante dos meses, y en la mayor parte de los Estados Unidos, no hubo celebraciones eucarísticas públicas. Si bien pudimos regresar a la celebración pública de la Sagrada Eucaristía el 20 de mayo de 2020, fue con ocupación limitada y otras medidas preventivas prescritas por el estado de Kentucky, y con la dispensa de la obligación de asistir a Misa aún vigente. Un año después, la dispensa y las restricciones siguen vigentes.

Les agradezco a ustedes por comprender que todas las medidas de precaución han sido tomadas por una abundancia de precaución y más aún por una abundancia de la caridad cristiana, en un esfuerzo por proteger a los más vulnerables. Nosotros, como cristianos, tenemos el deber para con nuestro prójimo de actuar por el bien común. Por lo tanto, es correcto respetar las normas de seguridad y salud pública con respecto a nuestras iglesias. La buena noticia es que parecen estar funcionando. Que yo sepa, no hemos experimentado una sola transmisión del COVID-19 en las celebraciones eucarísticas en ninguna de nuestras 78 parroquias.

Ha sido un año de ayuno, y conviene que en este tiempo pascual estemos comenzando a ver signos de esperanza. Cada día se vacuna a más personas, acercándonos al momento en que el mundo pueda volver a abrirse. La comunidad médica ha logrado grandes avances en la comprensión del virus y ahora está en mejores condiciones de prevenirlo, diagnosticarlo y tratarlo. El gobernador Andy Beshear anunció recientemente que eliminará las restricciones de capacidad y los requisitos de distanciamiento físico cuando 2.5 millones de residentes de Kentucky hayan recibido al menos su primera dosis de una vacuna contra el COVID-19. A pesar de estas tendencias positivas, la pandemia aún no ha terminado. Por esa razón, la dispensa de la obligación de la Misa dominical permanece vigente. Es contraproducente decirle a la comunidad que todos estamos nuevamente obligados a asistir a Misa cuando literalmente no podemos acomodarlos de acuerdo con las restricciones vigentes. Sigue habiendo restricciones sobre nuestro culto público: Iglesias limitadas al 60% de ocupación, el uso de mascarillas y el distanciamiento físico todavía se requieren.

Sé que están cansados, pero les pido que sigan teniendo paciencia. Sé que están sufriendo por todas esas cosas de las que han tenido que ayunar durante más de un año. Comparto su fatiga. Anhelo el día en que todos puedan regresar a la celebración de la Eucaristía, la fuente y cumbre de nuestra vida cristiana, donde seamos alimentados tanto por la Palabra de Dios como por el Cuerpo y la Sangre de nuestro Señor Jesucristo, cuando podamos llenar nuestras iglesias con cantos y alabar al Señor con nuestras voces. Sin embargo, todavía no hemos llegado a ese momento. Por ahora, debemos seguir haciendo lo necesario para proteger el bien común.

Estoy muy agradecido con los sacerdotes de la Diócesis de Owensboro por su perseverancia y arduo trabajo en estos meses. Han estado trabajando diligentemente en estas extrañas circunstancias para hacer lo que pueden para mantener viva la vida parroquial. Por favor, juntos conmigo, anímenlos y oren por ellos.

También les agradezco a cada uno de ustedes. No solo han cumplido con las restricciones de usar mascarillas y el distanciamiento que se nos imponen a todos, sino que he escuchado muchos relatos de las maneras en que se han amado y apoyado mutuamente el año pasado. Ningún acto de caridad dirigido al prójimo es demasiado pequeño. “Sabrán que somos cristianos por nuestro amor”. Gracias por su testimonio cristiano.

Nuestras comunidades han soportado mucho durante esta pandemia. Pido a Dios que esta temporada de Pascua les traiga esperanza, alegría y un vigor renovado para seguir por ese camino un poco más. En este año de San José, recemos por su intercesión por el fin de la pandemia, por la curación de los enfermos, por el consuelo de los que lloran y por la perseverancia de todos nosotros.

Los mantengo a cada uno de ustedes en mis oraciones, y les pido humildemente que también me recuerden en las suyas.

Atentamente en Cristo,

Obispo William F. Medley

Obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro

Favor de hacer clic aquí para descargar la carta del Obispo en formato PDF.