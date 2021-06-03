Letter From Bishop William F. Medley Regarding Sunday/Holyday Obligation and Liturgy Guidelines

Sunday/Holyday Obligation and Liturgy Guideline Updates | Effective June 11, 2021

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and access to the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widespread, the time has arrived for the good of all the faithful when the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary.

The general obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation (including the Saturday/Vigil Mass) is to be reinstated (CIC, can. 1247). This will take effect in the Diocese of Owensboro the weekend of June 12-13, 2021. This date was chosen because as of June 11, there will be no state-mandated restrictions, including capacity restrictions on gatherings. As has always been the case, those who have a serious reason are exempt from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2181). This includes those who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting the coronavirus in a large group of persons. Nevertheless, these persons should observe the Lord’s Day (CIC, can. 1247) and are encouraged to spend time in prayer on Sunday, meditating on the Lord’s Passion, Death and Resurrection. Kindly consult your pastor with any specific questions regarding the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation.

The Book of Exodus reminds us to keep holy the Sabbath day (Exodus 20: 8-10). As Catholics, we are invited by God to gather together in community, and participate fully in the Sunday Eucharist, which is the “source and summit of the Christian life.” “Participation in the communal celebration of the Sunday Eucharist is a testimony of belonging and of being faithful to Christ and to his Church. The faithful give witness by this to their communion in faith and charity. Together they testify to God’s holiness and their hope of salvation. They strengthen one another under the guidance of the Holy Spirit” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2182).

The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is not something God asks of us out of his own necessity to be worshipped, but rather a gift to the faithful for their spiritual well-being, eternal salvation and formation in our relationship with God and one another. To that end, St. John Vianney rightly asserts, “There is nothing so great as the Eucharist. If God had something more precious, He would have given it to us.” The Eucharist is the greatest gift Christ left to the Church — the gift of Himself. There is no substitute for Mass celebrated in person. As we prepare for the reinstatement of the obligation to attend Mass, we are excited once again to gather together in person without restrictions in our parish churches.

You are welcomed back with great joy and eagerness!

The following will take effect on June 11, 2021. All except the general obligation may be implemented at the pastor’s discretion. In six weeks, these practices will be reviewed to ensure that the safety of all is being maintained. If the virus begins to spread in parishes before then, steps will be taken to implement greater safety measures once again.

The general obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is to be reinstated on the weekend of June 12-13, 2021. Again, those who are ill, have significant health risk factors, care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting the coronavirus in a large group of persons are not obliged (CCC 2181).

Per Kentucky State guidelines, masks are not required for anyone (including those who are unvaccinated), except by personal choice.

Physical distancing is not required for anyone (including for those who are unvaccinated), except by personal choice.

Holy water fonts and baptismal fonts may be filled and used by the faithful, but should be cleaned regularly.

It is recommended that the Sign of Peace is offered without physical touch for now.

The Precious Blood is not to be distributed to the faithful until further notice.

At this time, receiving Communion in the hand remains the safest way to ensure that the virus is not being spread from one Communicant to the next. It is strongly recommended, therefore, that Communion in the hand remain as the preferred method for distribution. However, Communion may be received on the tongue at the pastor’s discretion, provided that the minister’s hands are sanitized before and after. One or more of the following safety measures are to be in place: A server may stand ready with hand sanitizer for the minister to use before and after giving Communion to each person who receives on the tongue. A server may stand ready with a bowl of soapy water and a towel for the minister to use before and after giving Communion to each person who receives on the tongue. Those wishing to receive Communion on the tongue may be asked to receive Communion last. Note: It may be helpful to remind the faithful how to receive Communion on the tongue in a way that is least likely to result in the minister touching the tongue. Consider something along these lines: Open your mouth, extend your tongue, and hold still. Please do not move your neck, head, tongue, mouth or body. Do not move until the minister has placed the Host on your tongue and removed his or her hand.



I am profoundly grateful to our pastors and all of the faithful for their flexibility, fidelity and great generosity in support of the mission of the Church throughout this unprecedented time. As we reflect on our Lord’s goodness and mercy in the midst of the sacrifices made during the coronavirus pandemic, we ask St. Joseph to intercede for us, that through his fatherly protection and care, we may experience a renewal of faith in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro

A PDF of the Bishop’s letter is available for download here.

Actualizaciones de las directrices de domingos/dias de precepto y liturgia

Vigente a partir del 11 de junio de 2021

Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo:

A medida que avanzamos más allá de lo peor de la pandemia de coronavirus y el acceso a la vacuna COVID-19 se ha generalizado, ha llegado el momento para el bien de todos los fieles, que la dispensación de la obligación de asistir a la misa dominical y días de precepto ya no es necesaria.

Se restablecerá la obligación de asistir a misa dominical y días de precepto (incluida la misa del sábado/ vigilia) (CIC, can. 1247). Esto entrará en vigencia en la Diócesis de Owensboro el fin de semana del 12 al 13 de junio de 2021. Se eligió esta fecha porque a partir del 11 de junio no habrá restricciones impuestas por el estado, incluidas las restricciones de capacidad en las reuniones. Como siempre ha sido el caso, los que tengan una razón valida están exentos de asistir a misa los domingos y días de precepto (Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica, 2181). Esto incluye a aquellos que están enfermos, tienen riesgo de salud grave o cuidan de alguien inmunodeprimido o enfermo, así como aquellos que tienen miedo o ansiedad de contraer el coronavirus en un grupo de personas. Sin embargo, estas personas deben observar el Día del Señor (CIC, can. 1247) y se les anima a dedicar tiempo a la oración del domingo, meditando sobre la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección del Señor. Por favor consulte a su párroco si tiene alguna pregunta específica sobre la obligación de asistir a misa los domingos y días de precepto.

El libro de Éxodo nos recuerda que debemos santificar el día de reposo (Éxodo 20: 8-10). Como católicos, Dios nos invita a reunirnos en comunidad y participar plenamente en la Eucaristía dominical, que es la “fuente y cumbre de la vida cristiana”. “La participación en la celebración comunitaria de la Eucaristía dominical es un testimonio de pertenencia y de fidelidad a Cristo y a su Iglesia. Los fieles dan testimonio así de su comunión en la fe y en la caridad. Juntos dan testimonio de la santidad de Dios y su esperanza de salvación. Se fortalecen unos a otros bajo la guía del Espíritu Santo” (Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica, 2182).

La obligación de asistir a misa los domingos y días santos no es algo que Dios nos pida por su propia necesidad de ser adorado, sino un regalo a los fieles para su bienestar espiritual, salvación eterna y formación en nuestra relación con Dios y en el uno con el otro. Con ese fin, San Juan Vianney afirma que: “No hay nada tan grandioso como la Eucaristía. Si Dios tuviera algo más precioso, nos lo habría dado”. La Eucaristía es el regalo más grande que Cristo dejó a la Iglesia: el regalo de sí mismo. No hay sustituto para la misa celebrada en persona. Mientras nos preparamos para el restablecimiento de la obligación de asistir a misa, estamos entusiasmados de volver poder reunirnos en persona sin restricciones en nuestras iglesias parroquiales.

¡Le damos la bienvenida con gran alegría y entusiasmo!

Lo siguiente entrará en vigencia el 11 de junio de 2021. Todos, excepto la obligación general, pueden implementarse a discreción del pastor. En seis semanas, se revisarán estas prácticas para garantizar que se mantenga la seguridad de todos. Si el virus comienza a propagarse en las parroquias antes de esa fecha, se tomarán medidas para implementar mayores medidas de seguridad una vez más.

La obligación general de asistir a misa los domingos y los días de precepto se restablecerá el fin de semana del 12 al 13 de junio de 2021. Aquellos que están enfermos, tienen riesgo de salud grave, cuidan a alguien que está inmunodeprimido o enfermo, así como aquellos que tienen miedo o ansiedad a contraer el coronavirus en un grupo de personas no están obligados (CCC 2181).

De acuerdo con las pautas del estado de Kentucky, no se requieren mascarillas para nadie (incluidos los que no están vacunados), excepto por elección personal.

No se requiere distanciamiento físico para nadie (incluso para aquellos que no están vacunados), excepto por elección personal.

Los fieles pueden llenar y usar las pilas de agua bendita y las pilas bautismales, pero las pilas deben limpiarse con regularidad.

Se recomienda que el Signo de la Paz se ofrezca sin contacto físico por ahora.

La Preciosa Sangre no se distribuirá a los fieles hasta nuevo aviso.

En este momento, recibir la Comunión en la mano sigue siendo la forma más segura de garantizar que el virus no se transmita de un comunicante a otro. Por lo tanto, se recomienda encarecidamente que la Comunión en la mano siga siendo el método preferido de distribución. Sin embargo, la Comunión se puede recibir en la lengua a discreción del pastor, siempre que las manos del ministro estén desinfectadas antes y después. Deben implementarse una o más de las siguientes medidas de seguridad: Un servidor puede estar listo con desinfectante de manos para que el ministro lo use antes y después de dar la Comunión a cada persona que lo reciba en la lengua. Un servidor puede estar listo con un recipiente con agua jabonosa y una toalla para que el ministro la use antes y después de dar la Comunión a cada persona que la reciba en la lengua. Aquellos que deseen recibir la Comunión en la lengua se les puede pedir que reciban la Comunión de ultimo. Nota: Puede ser útil recordar a los fieles cómo recibir la Comunión en la lengua de una manera que sea menos probable que resulte en que el ministro toque la lengua. Considere algo como esto: abra la boca, extienda la lengua y quédese quieto. No mueva el cuello, la cabeza, la lengua, la boca ni el cuerpo. No se mueva hasta que el ministro haya colocado la Hostia en su lengua y le haya quitado la mano.



Estoy profundamente agradecido a nuestros pastores y a todos los fieles por su flexibilidad, fidelidad y gran generosidad en apoyo a la misión de la Iglesia a lo largo de este tiempo sin precedentes. Mientras reflexionamos sobre la bondad y misericordia de nuestro Señor en medio de los sacrificios hechos durante la pandemia del coronavirus, le pedimos a San José que interceda por nosotros, para que a través de su protección y cuidado paternal, podamos experimentar una renovación de fe en la presencia verdadera de Cristo en la Eucaristía.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Obispo William F. Medley

Obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro

Favor de hacer clic aquí para descargar la carta del Obispo en formato PDF.