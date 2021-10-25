A Musical Reflection in a Time of Pandemic

The Music Ministers of Saint Stephen Cathedral— including James Wells, Director of Music and organist, the Choir of the Cathedral, a newly formed quartet of singers, and violinist Emily Wills— will present Musical Meditations on the Stations of Cross on Friday, November 19th at 6:30pm in the Cathedral. Conceived by James Wells and based on the medieval prayer form that developed at the time of the European plague, this musical presentation will include organ solos, congregational hymns, and choral works on themes reflecting scenes from the Passion of Christ. Music by Gibbons, Bach, Mozart, Brahms, and others will be performed.

Open to the public, this event is dedicated to the memory of all who lost their lives to Covid-19 and in honor of the family and friends who mourn them. This event is part of the Arts at the Cathedral Concert Series and Faith Fest Owensboro. For more information, contact James Wells at [email protected] or 270.852.8422 for more information. Admission is free; good will offerings are graciously accepted.