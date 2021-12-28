Diocese Announces Assistant Director of Vocations

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Deacon Michael Marsili as the new Assistant Director of Vocations, effective January 3, 2022.

Dcn. Marsili serves as permanent deacon at his home parish of Resurrection in Dawson Springs, Immaculate Conception in Earlington and Holy Cross in Providence since his ordination in September 2017. He is very active in the diocese and in his community, currently serving on the diocesan Deacon Advisory Board and the Selection Committee of that Board; the Water Board for the City of Dawson Springs; and the Dawson Springs Housing Authority Board. He’s the Deputy Grand Knight of Blessed Trinity Council of the Knights of Columbus for Dawson Springs, Princeton and Eddyville.

“Now I look forward to this new challenge as Assistant Vocations Director,” said Dcn. Marsili. “I’m excited about being of service to men and women who are in formation, discerning their own unique call.”

Dcn. Marsili will be working with Fr. Daniel Dillard, who was appointed as Director of Vocations in June 2021. Dcn. Marsili said he will be doing a lot of listening in his new position, “hopefully learning at a fast pace.”

Dcn. Marsili is retired from Xerox Corporation and resides in Dawson Springs with his wife of 44 years, Ashley. They have two grown children who both live in Louisville: Anna Maria and Frank Angelo.