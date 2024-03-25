Pastor Assignments for 2024

The Office of the Bishop has made the announcement of pastor assignments for 2024.

Please pray for those who will soon begin their transition into a new assignment and for the communities they serve.

Parish Pastor

Clark, Rev. Mike                         Pastor, St. Thomas More Parish in Paducah.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Dennis, Rev. Jamie                      Pastor, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Owensboro (formerly serving as Parish Administrator).  Effective June 11, 2024.

Hohman, Rev. Steve                    Pastor, Christ the King Parish in Madisonville.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Joseph, Rev. Jojy                        Pastor, St. Francis Borgia in Sturgis, St. William in Marion, and St. Ambrose in Henshaw.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Mang, Rev. John Paul                Pastor, St. Pius X Parish in Owensboro.  Effective May 15, 2024.        

Mathew, Rev. Suneesh               Pastor, St. Paul Parish in Leitchfield and St. Elizabeth Parish in Clarkson.  Effective June 11, 2024.

McCarthy, Rev. Carl                  Pastor, Precious Blood Parish in Owensboro.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Okoro, Rev. John                        Pastor, St. Alphonsus Parish in Owensboro and St. Elizabeth Parish in Curdsville.  Effective June 11, 2024 

Ottagan, Rev. Anthoni               Pastor, St. Edward Parish in Fulton, St. Jude Parish in Clinton, and Sacred Heart Parish in Hickman.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Van lal Than, Rev. Stephen       Pastor, St. Anthony Parish in Peonia, St. Augustine Parish in Grayson Springs, and St. Benedict Parish in Wax.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Whistle, Rev. Brad                      Pastor, St. Paul Parish in Princeton and St. Mark Parish in Eddyville.  Effective June 11, 2024

Williams, Rev. Brandon             Pastor, Blessed Mother Parish in Owensboro.  Effective June 11, 2024.

Other

Kulathumkal, Rev. Babu           Fr. Babu will serve as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army effective May 15, 2024.

Drury, Rev. Robert                     Fr. Robert Drury will be retiring from active ministry effective June 11, 2024.