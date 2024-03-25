The Office of the Bishop has made the announcement of pastor assignments for 2024.

Please pray for those who will soon begin their transition into a new assignment and for the communities they serve.

Parish Pastor

Clark, Rev. Mike Pastor, St. Thomas More Parish in Paducah. Effective June 11, 2024.

Dennis, Rev. Jamie Pastor, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Owensboro (formerly serving as Parish Administrator). Effective June 11, 2024.

Hohman, Rev. Steve Pastor, Christ the King Parish in Madisonville. Effective June 11, 2024.

Joseph, Rev. Jojy Pastor, St. Francis Borgia in Sturgis, St. William in Marion, and St. Ambrose in Henshaw. Effective June 11, 2024.

Mang, Rev. John Paul Pastor, St. Pius X Parish in Owensboro. Effective May 15, 2024.

Mathew, Rev. Suneesh Pastor, St. Paul Parish in Leitchfield and St. Elizabeth Parish in Clarkson. Effective June 11, 2024.

McCarthy, Rev. Carl Pastor, Precious Blood Parish in Owensboro. Effective June 11, 2024.

Okoro, Rev. John Pastor, St. Alphonsus Parish in Owensboro and St. Elizabeth Parish in Curdsville. Effective June 11, 2024

Ottagan, Rev. Anthoni Pastor, St. Edward Parish in Fulton, St. Jude Parish in Clinton, and Sacred Heart Parish in Hickman. Effective June 11, 2024.

Van lal Than, Rev. Stephen Pastor, St. Anthony Parish in Peonia, St. Augustine Parish in Grayson Springs, and St. Benedict Parish in Wax. Effective June 11, 2024.

Whistle, Rev. Brad Pastor, St. Paul Parish in Princeton and St. Mark Parish in Eddyville. Effective June 11, 2024

Williams, Rev. Brandon Pastor, Blessed Mother Parish in Owensboro. Effective June 11, 2024.

Other

Kulathumkal, Rev. Babu Fr. Babu will serve as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army effective May 15, 2024.

Drury, Rev. Robert Fr. Robert Drury will be retiring from active ministry effective June 11, 2024.