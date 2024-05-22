Hispanic Young Adult Retreat Survey

Hispanic Young Adult Retreat Survey

Esta encuesta es para preguntarle cómo le gustaría que fuera el próximo retiro para adultos jóvenes. Como diócesis, queremos brindarle tiempo para estar con Dios y aprender sobre lo que ha estado en su corazón o qué inquietudes desea preguntar. This survey is to ask you what you would like the next young adult retreat to look like. As a diocese, we want to provide you with time to be with God and learn about what has been on your heart or what concerns you want to ask about.

Name a topic you would like the presenters to cover during this retreat.
Nombra una experiencia que te gustaría vivir durante este retiro. Esto puede ser un ejercicio espiritual o una actividad grupal. Name an experience you would like to live during this retreat. This can be a spiritual exercise or group activity.
Do you have any other questions or suggestions?
¿Asistirás al Retiro de Jóvenes Adultos de 2024?
Will you be attending the 2024 Young Adult Retreat?
Haga clic para encontrar su parroquia