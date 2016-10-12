Fall 2016 Theology on Tap speakers lineup

Theology on Tap in the Diocese of Owensboro is back for a Fall 2016 series! This season’s speakers will discuss a range of topics including discernment, what to do after the Year of Mercy ends, and how to debunk myths about the Catholic Church.

All four events this season will take place on Wednesdays at Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits, 118 St. Ann Street, Owensboro. The events begin with social hour from 6-7 p.m., and participants are encouraged to grab some dinner while they meet and mingle with other young adults. The presentations begin at 7 p.m. and conclude around 8:30 p.m.

The Fall 2016 Theology on Tap dates and speakers are as follows:

October 19

Speakers: Fr. Jason McClure & Sister Mary Gianna, OP

Our Hearts Are Restless: Discerning God’s Will in Our Lives

October 26

Speakers: Chris Gutierrez & Fr. Carmelo Jimenez

Day of the Dead: It’s Not Just Mexican Halloween

November 2

Speaker: Fr. Ben Cameron, CPM

His Mercy Endures Forever: Extending Mercy Beyond the Jubilee

November 9

Speaker: Ian Barnstead

Catholic Myths Debunked: Answering Common Misconceptions

Theology on Tap is designed to target the spiritual needs of young adults ages 18-39, and we ask that this age range be respected. For more information contact the event organizers or visit owensborodiocese.org/young-adult. To learn more about Theology on Tap, an initiative of Renew International, visit renewtot.org.

Theology on Tap in the Diocese of Owensboro is sponsored by the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry.