2016 Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Schedule



St. Joseph in Bowling Green, KY

December 11: Procession at 4 p.m., Dances at 5 p.m., Mass at 8 p.m. and “Mañanitas” (Marian Hymns) at 11 p.m.

December 12: Solemn Mass at 7 a.m.

Sts. Joseph and Paul in Owensboro, KY

December 12: “Mañanitas” at 4 a.m., Solemn Mass at 7 p.m., followed by community “fiesta”

Holy Redeemer in Beaver Dam, KY

December 10: Solemn Mass at 5 p.m. with “Mariachi,” followed by community “fiesta”

St. Francis of Assisi in Todd County, KY

December 12: Mass with “Mañanitas” at 7 p.m.; held at Trenton Community Center, 250 S. Main St., Trenton, KY, 42286

St. Joseph in Mayfield, KY

December 11: Solemn Mass and Procession at 12:30 p.m.

December 12: “Mañanitas” and Rosary at 6 a.m.

St. Thomas More in Paducah, KY

December 11: Rosary, Procession and “Mañanitas” at 7 p.m.

December 12: Solemn Mass at 6 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus in Henderson, KY

December 12: “Mañanitas” at 6 a.m., Solemn Mass at 6:00 p.m., followed by community “fiesta”

St. Michael in Sebree, KY

December 11: Novena at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vigil Mass

December 12: “Mañanitas” at 12 a.m., followed by Solemn Mass at 12:30 a.m. and community “fiesta”

Sts. Peter and Paul in Hopkinsville, KY

December 12: “Mañanitas” at 5 a.m., Solemn Mass 5 p.m., followed by community “fiesta”

NOTE: All parishes have extensive schedules of more activity and celebrations around Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Feast Day including their “Novenas” starting December 3. For more detailed information please contact the parish.

We also have the Feast schedule listed in Spanish.