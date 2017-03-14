Diocese to host traveling Fatima statue

The Diocese of Owensboro will be host to the traveling replica of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima on Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26. This comes to the diocese through the Fatima Tour for Peace, led by the World Apostolate of Fatima U.S.A. This event is in celebration of 100 years since Our Lady of Fatima’s apparition to three shepherd children in Portugal in 1917.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 24

Arrival in Bowling Green to St. Joseph Parish at approximately 9 p.m. with procession into the church.

Tuesday, April 25

7 a.m. Mass

8 a.m. Rosary

9:30 am Mass with students of St. Joseph School

10:30 a.m. Presentation on Fatima

3 p.m. Chaplet of Divine Mercy

4 p.m. Transfer of statue to Fathers of Mercy Chapel of Divine Mercy in Auburn, Ky.

5 p.m. Vespers at the Fathers of Mercy

Wednesday, April 26

7:30 a.m. Mass

To learn more, visit fatimatourforpeace.com.