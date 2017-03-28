Diocese of Owensboro’s 2017 picnic list now available online

Parish picnics and cooking teams are a longstanding tradition in the Diocese of Owensboro. Parishioners and non-parishioners alike gather to celebrate great food, fun games and lively fellowship during the warmest months of the year.

The Diocese of Owensboro parish picnics list is available in The Western Kentucky Catholic each year, and is now available online as well. To view the list online, visit owensborodiocese.org/2017picnics.

All questions about the individual parish picnics may be directed to the parishes.