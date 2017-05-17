2016-2017 Catechetical Leader Award

Rose Wheeler, director of religious education at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson, received the 2016-17 Bishop John J. McRaith Catechetical Leader Award on Monday, May 8.

Rose was nominated due to her more than 15 years working with children in religious education. She volunteered for years before being hired in 2006 after her mentor, Sr. Margaret Ann Aull, retired.

Rose currently assists with liturgy, children’s liturgy, Vacation Bible School, liturgical ministers, homebound, bereavement ministry, youth mission trips, Holy Name School, administrative roles, and more.

She is a wife, mother and grandmother. She volunteers in the Henderson community as a member of the Breakfast Lions Club and with the Salvation Army Soup kitchen.

Congratulations to Rose Wheeler!