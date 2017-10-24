Director of Marriage and Family Life Announced

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Danny May as the new Director of Marriage and Family Life, effective December 4, 2017.

May replaces Joe Bland, who earlier this year was named as the Director of Evangelization for the diocese.

May comes to the diocese from Tanner Publishing Company in Owensboro where he is a regular contributor to Owensboro Parent and Owensboro Living magazines. He is also the Managing Editor of the GO Chamber Magazine and Editor in Chief for the Henderson Family Magazine.

May’s ministry experience includes 12 years as Director of Youth Ministry and three years as the Director of Family Life at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro. He volunteered with Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp and Retreat Center; was on the Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) board; and presented for Strong Catholic Families/Strong Catholic Youth as well as with Engaged Encounter.

May holds a Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry from Brescia University.

He lives in Owensboro with his wife of 16 years, Kelly. They have two sons, Luke (9) and Beau (7), and are members of Our Lady of Lourdes.