2018 Priest Assignments

Parish Pastor

Barrera, Rev. Julio

Pastor, Holy Redeemer Parish in Beaver Dam and Holy Trinity Parish in Morgantown, effective June 12, 2018.

Harpole, Rev. Ryan

Pastor, St. Joseph Parish in Bowling Green, effective June 12, 2018.

Johnson, Rev. Brian

Pastor, St. Pius X Parish in Calvert City and St. Anthony Parish in Grand Rivers, effective June 12, 2018.

Jones, Rev. Tony

Pastor, St. Romuald Parish in Hardinsburg, effective June 12, 2018.

Kalombo, Rev. Jean Rene

Pastor, Sts. Joseph & Paul Parish in Owensboro, effective June 12, 2018.

McCarthy, Rev. Carl

Pastor, Christ the King Parish in Madisonville, effective June 12, 2018.

Okoro, Rev. John

Pastor, St. Francis Borgia Parish in Sturgis, St. William Parish in Marion, and St. Ambrose Parish in Henshaw, effective June 12, 2018.

Ottagan, Rev. Anthoni

Pastor, St. Alphonsus Parish in Owensboro and St. Elizabeth Parish in Curdsville, effective June 12, 2018.

Thomas, Rev. Shaiju

Continuing as pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Owensboro.

Valomchalil, Rev. Augusty

Pastor, St. William Parish in Knottsville and St. Lawrence Parish in Saint Lawrence, effective June 12, 2018.



Vaughan, Rev. John

Pastor, Immaculate Parish in Owensboro, effective June 12, 2018.

Parochial Vicar

Schoettle, Rev. Joseph

Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Owensboro, effective February 8, 2018.

Other Assignments

Garner, Rev. Andrew

With permission from Bishop Medley, Fr. Garner is accepting a temporary assignment in the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, effective June 12, 2018.