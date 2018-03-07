New Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce that David Kessler has accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools effective July 1, 2018. Kessler will join Superintendent Ann Flaherty and Administrative Assistant Lauren Johnson at the McRaith Catholic Center.

“The Diocese of Owensboro Catholic School’s Office is thrilled to welcome David Kessler to our team,” said Flaherty. “After an extensive search, God provided us an administrator who brings a love for the Catholic faith and a wealth of experience to our diocesan schools.”

Kessler has nearly 20 years of teaching and leadership experience with eleven of those years as a teacher or principal in Catholic schools. He is currently the principal at Owensboro Catholic Middle School, having held this position since 2012.

“I feel truly blessed to be given the opportunity to serve the Diocese of Owensboro in a new capacity as assistant superintendent,” said Kessler. “This new role will allow me to continue building those relationships with the principals, faculty, and staff in this Diocese. It is a wonderful opportunity, and l look forward to serving.”

“David has a servant’s heart and comes ready to dedicate himself to the needs of our students, faculty, staff and administrators across the diocese,” continued Flaherty.

Kessler received his Bachelor of Science in business education and marketing from Western Kentucky University; his Masters of Education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University; and his Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership-Principal from the University of the Cumberlands.

Kessler, and his wife, Brandi, have two children in Owensboro Catholic Schools, Jace and Kendall. They attend Parish of the Immaculate, where Kessler serves on the parish council, is a lector, Eucharistic minister and sacristan.