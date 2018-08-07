Three local universities provide Catholic campus ministry resources

BY WKC STAFF
Western Kentucky is home to three universities that provide on-campus formation for Catholic students. As college students prepare to leave home for their fall semester, check out these resources to help them grow in their Catholic faith. For Catholic campus ministry resources outside the Diocese of Owensboro’s boundaries, visit newmanconnection.com.
Brescia University, Owensboro, Ky
Moore Center 207
Contact: Sr. Pam Mueller, OSU, director
Email: pam.mueller@brescia.edu
Phone: 270-686-4319
Website: www.brescia.edu/campus-ministry
Mass times: At Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel on campus. Subject to change based on availability of priests.
Sunday: 10 a.m., 8 p.m.
Monday: 7 a.m., noon
Tuesday: 7 a.m., noon
Wednesday: 7 a.m., 5 p.m.
Thursday: 7 a.m., noon
Friday: 7 a.m., noon
Murray State University, Murray, Ky
Murray State Newman House
220 N 13th St., Murray, KY 42071
Contact: Fr. Eugene T. Batungbacal, CSsR, director
Email: Newman House office: catholicracersmsu@gmail.com
Fr. Eugene: freugene@stleoky.org
Phone: 270-767-6616
Websites: Primary website: catholicracersmsu.org
Newman Connection: www.newmanconnection.com/locations/detail/murray-state-university/murray-state-newman-house
Facebook: Facebook.com/NewmanMSU
Mass times: During school year only. Weekday Masses are subject to change depending on the availability and needs of the students.
Sunday: 6 p.m. followed by free dinner
Monday and Thursday: 6 p.m. at Newman House Chapel
Tuesday: 9 p.m. at Newman House Chapel
Wednesday: 6 p.m. at St. Leo Church
Friday: 8 a.m. at St. Leo Church
Adoration times: During school year only.
Monday: 8:15-9:30 p.m. at St. Leo Church
Thursday: 6:30-7:15 p.m. at Newman House Chapel
Confession times:
Thursday: 11:15-11:45 a.m. at St. Leo Church
Sunday: 5 p.m. (during school year only)
Or call for an appointment: 270-767-6616
Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Campus Center
1403 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
Contact: Fr. Mike Williams, director
Email: mew_62@hotmail.com
Phone: 270-843-3638
Website: www.newmanconnection.com/locations/detail/3330
Mass times: Full schedule only applicable when WKU is in session, but Sunday 10 a.m. Mass is year-round.
Sunday: 10 a.m., 8 p.m.
Monday: 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m.
Thursday: 6 p.m.
Confession times:
Tuesday: 5-6 p.m.
Wednesday: 5-6 p.m.
For more resources for young adults, visit owensborodiocese.org/young-adult-ministry.
