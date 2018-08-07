Three local universities provide Catholic campus ministry resources

BY WKC STAFF

Western Kentucky is home to three universities that provide on-campus formation for Catholic students. As college students prepare to leave home for their fall semester, check out these resources to help them grow in their Catholic faith. For Catholic campus ministry resources outside the Diocese of Owensboro’s boundaries, visit newmanconnection.com.

Brescia University, Owensboro, Ky

Moore Center 207

Contact: Sr. Pam Mueller, OSU, director

Email: pam.mueller@brescia.edu

Phone: 270-686-4319

Website: www.brescia.edu/campus-ministry

Mass times: At Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel on campus. Subject to change based on availability of priests.

Sunday: 10 a.m., 8 p.m.

Monday: 7 a.m., noon

Tuesday: 7 a.m., noon

Wednesday: 7 a.m., 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m., noon

Friday: 7 a.m., noon

Murray State University, Murray, Ky

Murray State Newman House

220 N 13th St., Murray, KY 42071

Contact: Fr. Eugene T. Batungbacal, CSsR, director

Email: Newman House office: catholicracersmsu@gmail.com

Fr. Eugene: freugene@stleoky.org

Phone: 270-767-6616

Websites: Primary website: catholicracersmsu.org

Newman Connection: www.newmanconnection.com/locations/detail/murray-state-university/murray-state-newman-house

Facebook: Facebook.com/NewmanMSU

Mass times: During school year only. Weekday Masses are subject to change depending on the availability and needs of the students.

Sunday: 6 p.m. followed by free dinner

Monday and Thursday: 6 p.m. at Newman House Chapel

Tuesday: 9 p.m. at Newman House Chapel

Wednesday: 6 p.m. at St. Leo Church

Friday: 8 a.m. at St. Leo Church

Adoration times: During school year only.

Monday: 8:15-9:30 p.m. at St. Leo Church

Thursday: 6:30-7:15 p.m. at Newman House Chapel

Confession times:

Thursday: 11:15-11:45 a.m. at St. Leo Church

Sunday: 5 p.m. (during school year only)

Or call for an appointment: 270-767-6616

Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Campus Center

1403 College St., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Contact: Fr. Mike Williams, director

Email: mew_62@hotmail.com

Phone: 270-843-3638

Website: www.newmanconnection.com/locations/detail/3330

Mass times: Full schedule only applicable when WKU is in session, but Sunday 10 a.m. Mass is year-round.

Sunday: 10 a.m., 8 p.m.

Monday: 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Confession times:

Tuesday: 5-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 5-6 p.m.

For more resources for young adults, visit owensborodiocese.org/young-adult-ministry.

Copyright © 2018 Diocese of Owensboro/The Western Kentucky Catholic