A Statement from Bishop William F. Medley

Download a PDF of Bishop Medley’s Statement Here

Download a PDF of Bishop Medley’s Statement in Spanish Here

Sin is real. In our own lives and in our contemporary society we may strive to find another word, another way, to portray the willful disdain for God and God’s ways. Maybe a word with a little less sting. But sin is real.

I find myself addressing again the embarrassing and shameful reality that the sin of sexual abuse is still being discovered among bishops and priests. It has been sixteen years since the Catholic Church of the United States publicly acknowledged that far too many priests for far too long had acted as sexual predators and harmed young people. In 2002 the bishops of the United States adopted The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in the wake of revelations that hundreds of priests across the country had preyed upon thousands of children and youth. The pledge of the Catholic Church at that time was “promise to protect, pledge to heal.” This pledge came about primarily because of the incredible faith and courage of those who had been victims of abuse by priests. Painful as these revelations have been, the victims’ courage called the Church to contrition and healing. These encounters have not always been the Church’s finest moments. Ongoing revelations from the State of Pennsylvania and the reported immoral behavior of an American cardinal underscore that the work is not complete.

To protect the vulnerable the Catholic Church set in place safe environment guidelines that sought to make any Catholic church, school or institution the safest place imaginable for young people. And this has worked well. Since 2002 there are reported each year fewer instances of children sexually exploited in the care of the Church and her priests, teachers, ministers, employees and volunteers. We are dealing with the brokenness of humanity, but even one instance in the entire country is abominable. I would have liked to suggest that the exposure of the sins of the Church have proven to make children safer across all of society, but I am not at all sure that the evidence would support such a finding. I also would have wished to report that even these rarer instances of abuse within the Church have not ever happened in the diocese of Owensboro. But they have. We continue to strive to respond promptly to any concerns and have acted to remove abusers from any positions of responsibility and authority.

The promise to heal is a promise to continue to invite victims to come forward and allow the Church to provide support, counseling and comfort. This promise is fulfilled first when victims speak about their exploitation and know they will be treated with respect and dignity. The Diocese of Owensboro stands ready to offer assistance to victims to find healing and peace, no matter how long ago that abuse may have taken place.

I invite all people to join me in prayer for anyone wounded and hurting. In our faith we do believe that Jesus Christ is a healer and looks kindly on those who have been harmed.

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro

To report suspected abuse call the Kentucky Child Protection Hot Line: 1-877-KYSAFE1 or 1-877-597-2331 (Toll Free) or contact your local Commonwealth Attorney.

To report abuse to the diocese, current or past, by anyone acting in the name of the Church, please call: 270-852-8380 to speak with our Pastoral Assistance Coordinator.

You may also visit our Office of Safe Environment for more information.

En español

17 de Agosto, 2018

Declaración del Señor Obispo William F. Medley

El pecado es real. En nuestras propias vidas y en nuestra sociedad contemporánea podríamos esforzarnos por encontrar otra palabra, otra manera, para retratar el desprecio voluntario por Dios y por los caminos de Dios. Tal vez una palabra con un poco menos de impacto. Pero el pecado es real.

Me encuentro de nuevo frente a la perturbadora y vergonzosa realidad de que el pecado de abuso sexual aún se está descubriendo entre obispos y sacerdotes. Han pasado dieciséis años desde que la Iglesia Católica de los Estados Unidos reconoció públicamente que demasiados sacerdotes habían actuado durante demasiado tiempo como depredadores sexuales y habían lastimado a menores de edad. En el 2002, los obispos de los Estados Unidos adoptaron el Estatuto para la Protección de Niños y Jóvenes a raíz de las revelaciones de que cientos de sacerdotes en todo el país habían atacado a miles de niños y jóvenes. La promesa de la Iglesia Católica en ese momento era “promesa de proteger, compromiso para sanar”. Esta promesa se produjo principalmente debido a la increíble fe y valentía de aquellos que habían sido víctimas de abuso por parte de los sacerdotes. Por dolorosas que hayan sido estas revelaciones, la valentía de las víctimas llamó a la Iglesia a la contrición y a la sanación. Estos encuentros no siempre han sido los mejores momentos de la Iglesia. Las revelaciones que se están dando en el estado de Pennsylvania y el comportamiento inmoral alegado de un cardenal estadounidense subrayan que el trabajo no se ha completado.

Para proteger a los vulnerables, la Iglesia Católica estableció pautas de ambiente seguro que buscaban hacer de cualquier iglesia, escuela o institución católica el lugar más seguro que se pueda imaginar para los menores de edad. Y esto ha funcionado bien. Desde el año 2002 se ha reportado cada año menos casos de niños explotados sexualmente al cuidado de la Iglesia y sus sacerdotes, maestros, ministros, empleados y voluntarios. Estamos lidiando con la humanidad quebrantada, pero incluso una sola instancia en todo el país es abominable. Me hubiera gustado sugerir que la exposición de los pecados de la Iglesia ha hecho que niños estén más seguros en toda la sociedad, pero no estoy seguro para nada de que la evidencia respalde tal pensamiento. También hubiera deseado informar que incluso estos casos más raros de abuso dentro de la Iglesia no han sucedido en la diócesis de Owensboro. Pero sí han sucedido. Seguimos esforzándonos por responder con prontitud ante cualquier acusación y hemos actuado en remover a los abusadores de cualquier posición de responsabilidad y autoridad.

La promesa de sanar es una promesa de continuar invitando a las víctimas a presentarse y permitir que la Iglesia brinde apoyo, asesoramiento y consuelo. Esta promesa se cumple primero cuando las víctimas hablan sobre su explotación y saben que serán tratadas con respeto y dignidad. La Diócesis de Owensboro está lista para ofrecer asistencia a las víctimas para encontrar la sanación y la paz, sin importar hace cuánto tiempo haya pasado desde el abuso.

Invito a todas las personas a unirse a mí en oración por cualquier persona herida y adolorida. En nuestra fe creemos que Jesucristo es un sanador y mira con bondad a los que han sido heridos.

William F. Medley

Obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro