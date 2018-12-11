Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations 2018

En español
St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro
- Dec. 12: Regular 7 a.m. Mass and 12:05 p.m. Mass, with special emphasis on Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Christ the King, Madisonville
- Dec. 12: Mass at 10 p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi, Guthrie
- Dec. 12: Begin with 6 p.m. procession and singing the mañanitas from the parking lot to the church where we will continue singing with our choir and Mariachis. Mass at 7 p.m.
SS. Joseph and Paul, Owensboro
- Dec. 12: 7 p.m. Mass
St. Joseph, Bowling Green
- Dec. 11: 6 p.m. procession, 7 p.m. rosary, 8 p.m. Mass, and mañanitas continuing until 11 p.m.
- Dec. 12: 7 a.m. Mass
St. Leo, Murray
- Dec. 12: Rosary and prayers at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with Mass at 7 p.m.
St. Michael, Sebree
- Dec. 11: Beginning with a procession, mañanitas will take place at midnight, followed by Mass.
NOTE: If they are not listed above, please contact your parish to find out if they will be hosting celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe this year.