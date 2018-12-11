Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations 2018

St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro

Dec. 12: Regular 7 a.m. Mass and 12:05 p.m. Mass, with special emphasis on Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Christ the King, Madisonville

Dec. 12: Mass at 10 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi, Guthrie

Dec. 12: Begin with 6 p.m. procession and singing the mañanitas from the parking lot to the church where we will continue singing with our choir and Mariachis. Mass at 7 p.m.

SS. Joseph and Paul, Owensboro

Dec. 12: 7 p.m. Mass

St. Joseph, Bowling Green

Dec. 11: 6 p.m. procession, 7 p.m. rosary, 8 p.m. Mass, and mañanitas continuing until 11 p.m.

Dec. 12: 7 a.m. Mass

St. Leo, Murray

Dec. 12: Rosary and prayers at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with Mass at 7 p.m.

St. Michael, Sebree

Dec. 11: Beginning with a procession, mañanitas will take place at midnight, followed by Mass.

NOTE: If they are not listed above, please contact your parish to find out if they will be hosting celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe this year.