2019 Fish Fry Dates in the Diocese of Owensboro

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for Lent 2019 fish fries held in the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes as of February 15, 2019. This list is subject to change as more fish fry dates are made available. Questions may be directed to the individual parishes.

Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Owensboro: April 12; 5-7 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus Men’s Club (at Holy Name of Jesus School), Henderson: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Owensboro: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all at 5:30 p.m.; $10/adults all you can eat

Precious Blood, Owensboro: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all at 5:30 p.m. in parish hall

St. Alphonsus, St. Joseph: April 12; 5:30 p.m.; live auction at 6:30 p.m.

St. Ann, Morganfield: March 15, 29; April 12; all at 5 p.m.

St. Anthony, St. Benedict & St. Augustine Parishes, Grayson County (at Knights of Columbus hall across the street from St. Anthony): March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Charles, Bardwell: March 8, 15, 22; all from 5-7 p.m.; carryouts available

St. Columba, Lewisport: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus, Paducah: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4-7 p.m.; all you can eat; drive-thru available; located at St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U. S. Highway 45 South, Paducah. For more information: (270) 554-0700.

St. Martin, Rome: March 8, 29; all from 5-7 p.m.; $11/adults, $5/children ages 4-13; all you can eat

St. Peter of Alcantara, Stanley: March 15, 29; April 12; all at 6 p.m.; $10/each

St. Pius X, Calvert City: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Romuald, Hardinsburg: March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4-7 p.m.

St. Sebastian, Calhoun: March 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 5-7 p.m.

St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro: March 29 from 5-7 p.m.

St. William, Marion: March 15, 29; both from 4-7 p.m.; $9/each; all you can eat

Mary Carrico School/St. William and St. Lawrence Parishes, Knottsville: March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; all from 4:30-6 p.m.; held at Mary Carrico School Gym, Knottsville