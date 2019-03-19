Faith Formation Director Appointed

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Andrini as the new Director of Faith Formation, effective March 27, 2019.

Andrini has 20 years of experience as Director of Faith Formation at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Grand Haven, Michigan, where he revitalized their RCIA ministry, organized Bible studies and retreats, and created various strategic plans. Andrini also brings development experience from his work with Cultivation Ministries in St. Charles, Illinois.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of the Diocese of Owensboro and working with the amazing diocesan staff,” said Andrini. “I have been blessed with a career in full-time parish ministries in the Midwest and know that God will continue to guide my learning and use me to be ‘God with skin on’ to everyone.”

Andrini holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Catholic Theological Union, a Master of Art degree in Pastoral Theology from St. Joseph College, a Master of Art degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University, and a Bachelor of Art degree in Sociology and Theology from Marquette University.

Jeff and his wife Amy have been married for 27 years and they have four children: Lauren, Michaela, Isabel and Joey, ages 25-17.