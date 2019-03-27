New Superintendent of Catholic Schools

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce that David Kessler has accepted the position of Superintendent of Catholic Schools effective August 1, 2019, replacing Ann Flaherty who announced at the end of February her decision to retire, effective August 30, 2019.

Kessler became Assistant Superintendent in July 2018 after working for nearly 20 years in the education field in teaching and leadership roles, eleven of those years as a teacher or principal in Catholic schools. He came into his position as assistant superintendent after working as principal at Owensboro Catholic Middle School for six years.

“David is passionate about our Catholic schools and has been a great asset to our Catholic Schools Office,” said Flaherty. “He has our students, faculty, staff and administrators’ best interests at heart and will dedicate himself to meeting their needs. His positive, nonjudgmental attitude and his ability to reach out to any and all types of people makes him a beloved member of our diocesan professional team.”

Kessler received his Bachelor of Science in business education and marketing from Western Kentucky University; his Masters of Education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University; and his Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership-Principal from the University of the Cumberlands.

Kessler, and his wife, Brandi, have two children in Owensboro Catholic Schools, Jace and Kendall. They attend Parish of the Immaculate, where Kessler serves on the parish council, is a lector, Eucharistic minister and Sacristan.

A search is currently underway to fill the soon-to-be vacant assistant superintendent position. A job posting can be found at https://owensborodiocese.org/catholic-school-jobs.