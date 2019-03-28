Diocese to Close Assisted Living Facility by Summer

The Diocese of Owensboro announces the upcoming closure of Bishop Soenneker Home, an assisted living facility located in Knottsville, Kentucky. The diocese plans to have all current residents relocated by June 30, 2019.

This decision was made by Bishop William F. Medley after a committee spent months studying the viability of the facility, as well as the marketplace for existing personal care facilities. The committee worked with outside consultants and ultimately the decision was made to close the facility.

“For several years, we considered the direction to take Bishop Soenneker Home, especially in light of the fact this personal care facility is the only one of its kind that is run by our diocese” said Bishop Medley, “and it was a difficult decision to make. Most providers in this business oversee a large network of personal care and nursing home facilities. We determined that in the long run, the residents would be well served under the care and auspices of existing providers.”

The Knottsville Home – Home for Senior Citizens opened in 1968 under the second bishop of the diocese, Most Reverend Henry J. Soenneker. Then in 1988, one year after Bishop Soenneker passed away, it was renamed Bishop Soenneker Home under the diocese’s third bishop, Most Reverend John J. McRaith.

The closing of the home will involve relocating 50 residents; however, the diocese is working with Fern Terrace, an assisted living and nursing care facility in Owensboro, to determine how many of the home’s residents they can accept. Other options are being explored as well. “Our primary concern is a safe transition for every single resident. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Fern Terrace to find suitable, local options for the residents at Bishop Soenneker Home,” said Bishop Medley.

Bishop Soenneker Home currently employs 29 dedicated staff members, who have been notified of the upcoming closure. Each employee will receive a severance package as their position becomes no longer necessary. They are also allowed paid time off to seek new employment.

“The staff at Bishop Soenneker Home has always gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care,” said Bishop Medley. He went on to say, “We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who worked tirelessly over the years, creating a ‘home away from home’ environment for the residents, and we wish them the very best in their future plans.”