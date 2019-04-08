Memory of Fr. Paul Volk honored with March 19 concert

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

The motherhouse chapel of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph was filled to capacity the evening of March 19, 2019, for “In the Footsteps of Paul Volk: A Musical Travelogue on His Writings,” which was a collaboration between the Ursuline Sisters and the Diocese of Owensboro.

The year 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Fr. Volk, who founded Mount Saint Joseph and was an influential figure in the diocese’s history. March 19 was also the anniversary of Fr. Volk’s ordination. The concert included several musical selections highlighting Fr. Volk’s journey from Germany to the United States and his missions to Latin America, alternating with excerpts read aloud from the priest’s writings.

The concert also featured “Hymn for the 100th Anniversary of Fr. Paul Volk’s Death,” written by Fr. Harry Hagan, OSB, with a tune by diocesan seminarian Corey Bruns. Bruns had participated in and won a contest to compose the melody to accompany Fr. Hagan’s text.

Originally printed in the April 2019 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.