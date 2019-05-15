Diocese Names New Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer

The Diocese of Owensboro announces Tom Lilly as Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer effective June 1, 2019.

Lilly replaces Kevin Kauffeld who announced in early May his resignation from the diocese and his acceptance of a position at Independence Bank in Paducah.

Lilly, who has been President of Owensboro Catholic Schools since June 11, 2018, formerly worked for the diocese for 15 years as the Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of Western Kentucky and was the Diocesan Coordinator of Staff.

“I am pleased to welcome Tom Lilly back to the McRaith Catholic Center, where I am certain his transition will be smooth, not only for him, but for our diocesan staff, priests and all those who work for the diocese,” said Bishop William F. Medley. “He brings a lot of experience with him and is a passionate leader and supporter of the Catholic Church.”

Lilly started the development program at Owensboro Catholic High School in 1988. He was asked to join the diocesan effort in 1991 where he helped establish the Catholic Foundation of Western Kentucky. He grew the Foundation by establishing parish and school endowments as well as an annual diocesan appeal.

In 2003 Lilly joined St. Mary’s Medical Center as a Vice President and Executive Director of the hospital foundation. In 2014 he was named Vice President at Old National Bank in the Wealth Management Division as a client advisor and trust officer. In June 2018 he began his tenure for the Owensboro Catholic School System.

“A lot has changed since I last served the Diocese in 2003, so I have a lot of catching up to do,” said Lilly. “There is still work to be done in the Owensboro Catholic School System and I am looking forward to the challenges we face. In this position as Chief Administrative Officer, I know I’ll be working with a group of faith-filled people who are consummate professionals.”

Lilly graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in 1980. In 2007 he was selected to participate in a two-year master’s equivalent program for healthcare executives designed by Ascension Health on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis. He later received certificates of achievement from Harvard University and the Madison Institute at the University of Wisconsin with studies emphasis in organizational management and financial development.

A succession plan is underway at Owensboro Catholic Schools with Lilly continuing his work there in a limited capacity until the transition is complete.