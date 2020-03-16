Bishop abuse reporting service launched

In May 2019, Pope Francis released his apostolic letter, “Vos estis lux mundi” (“You are the light of the world”) to address the issue of sexual abuse and bishop accountability in the global Catholic Church. “Vos estis” calls upon the metropolitan archbishops to undertake the responsibilities for receiving and assessing reports involving bishops that pertain to sexual abuse and related misconduct. In June 2019, one month after Pope Francis issued his order, the bishops of the United States convened for their general assembly in Baltimore and approved the implementation plan for carrying out the directives of the Holy Father here in the United States.

As part of this ongoing commitment to carrying out “Vos estis,” the Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR) was established. The service is operated by Convercent, Inc., an independent, third party entity that provides intake services to private institutions for reports of sensitive topics such as sexual harassment through a secure, confidential and professional platform. Individuals may go to ReportBishopAbuse.org or (800) 276-1562 in order to make a report.

When a report is received, it will be forwarded to the local metropolitan archbishop who will undertake the responsibility of initially assessing the report. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz is the metropolitan who presides over the Province of Louisville, which includes the Diocese of Covington, Diocese of Lexington, Archdiocese of Louisville and Diocese of Owensboro in Kentucky and the Dioceses of Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee. In the event that a report is received that concerns Archbishop Kurtz, it will be forwarded to Bishop Roger J. Foys of the Diocese of Covington, who is the senior suffragan bishop of this province.

The Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting service allows individuals to relay to Church authorities any reports of a U.S. Catholic bishop who has:

Forced someone to perform or to submit to sexual acts through violence, threat or abuse of authority.

Performed sexual acts with a minor or a vulnerable person.

Produced, exhibited, possessed or distributed child pornography, or recruited or induced a minor or a vulnerable person to participate in pornographic exhibitions.

Intentionally interfered with a civil or church investigation into allegations of sexual abuse committed by another cleric or religious. (This includes a cleric overseeing a diocese/eparchy in the absence of a diocesan or eparchial bishop.)

“I am very pleased that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is opening the Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting service,” said Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop for the Diocese of Owensboro. “This is a next and vital step in the Catholic Church’s commitment to transparency and accountability regarding the sexual abuse of minors. I thank the Catholic people for their patience that this has taken so long to implement. My hope is that this further reassures everyone that our commitment to the welfare of children and youth is strong.”

The Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR) does not replace existing reporting systems for complaints against priests, deacons, religious or laity. CBAR responds only to complaints against bishops for issues related to sexual misconduct.

To report abuse to the diocese, current or past, by anyone other than a bishop acting in the name of the Church, please report to the proper civil authorities and call to speak confidentially to one of our Pastoral Assistance Coordinators: 270-852-8380 for Louanne Payne in English and 270-880-8360 for Susan Montalvo-Gesser or Miguel Quintanilla in Español. You may also visit our Office of Safe Environment online at https://owensborodiocese.org/safe/.

For more information on the reporting service and its operation, please visit: ReportBishopAbuse.org. While the mandate by Pope Francis in “Vos estis” echoes many of the practices that the Catholic Church in the United States has already implemented since 2002 with the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” this new order applies to the bishops and to the worldwide Catholic Church, making clear the pope’s concern of the issue of sexual abuse in the Church at a global level.

Se lanza un servicio nacional para denunciar conducta sexual impropia que involucre a obispos de los Estados Unidos

En mayo de 2019, el papa Francisco lanzó su carta apostólica Vos estis lux mundi (Vosotros sois la luz del mundo) para abordar la cuestión del abuso sexual y la rendición de cuentas de los obispos en la Iglesia Católica mundial. Vos estis hace un llamado a los arzobispos metropolitanos para que asuman las responsabilidades de recibir y evaluar denuncias concernientes a abuso sexual y conducta impropia relacionada que involucren a obispos. En junio de 2019, un mes después de que el papa Francisco emitiera su orden, los obispos de los Estados Unidos se reunieron en su asamblea general en Baltimore y aprobaron el plan de implementación para llevar a cabo las directivas del Santo Padre aquí en los Estados Unidos.

Como parte de este compromiso continuo para llevar a cabo Vos estis, se ha establecido el Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR), o Servicio de Denuncias de Abusos de Obispos Católicos. El servicio es operado por Convercent, Inc., una entidad externa e independiente que presta servicios a instituciones privadas para admitir sus denuncias sobre temas delicados como el acoso sexual a través de una plataforma segura, confidencial y profesional. Las personas individuales pueden acudir a ReportBishopAbuse.org/?lang=es para presentar una denuncia. Las denuncias también se aceptan a través del (800) 276-1562.

Cuando se reciba una denuncia, esta será remitida al arzobispo metropolitano local, quien asumirá la responsabilidad de evaluarla inicialmente. El Arzobispo Joseph E. Kurtz es el metropolitano que preside esta Provincia de Louisville, que abarca las siguientes diócesis: Diócesis de Covington, Diócesis de Lexington, Arquidiócesis de Louisville y la Diócesis de Owensboro en Kentucky y las Diócesis de Knoxville, Memphis y Nashville en Tennessee. En el caso de que se reciba una denuncia que se refiera al Arzobispo Kurtz, será remitida al Obispo Roger J. Foys de la Diócesis de Covington, quien es el obispo sufragáneo mayor en esta provincia local.

El servicio de Denuncias de Abusos de Obispos Católicos permite a personas individuales transmitir a las autoridades de la Iglesia cualquier denuncia sobre un obispo católico estadounidense que haya hecho lo siguiente:

obligar a alguien a realizar o someterse a actos sexuales mediante violencia, amenaza o abuso de autoridad;

realizar actos sexuales con un menor o una persona vulnerable;

producir, exhibir, poseer o distribuir pornografía infantil, o reclutar o inducir a un menor o una persona vulnerable a participar en exhibiciones pornográficas; o,

un obispo diocesano o eparquial (o un clérigo que supervisa una diócesis o eparquía en ausencia de un obispo diocesano o eparquial), que haya interferido intencionalmente con una investigación civil o eclesiástica sobre acusaciones de abuso sexual cometido por otro clérigo o religioso.

“Estoy muy contento de que la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos esté abriendo el Servicio de Denuncias de Abusos de Obispos Católicos”, dijo el Obispo William F. Medley, Obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro. “Este es un paso siguiente y vital en el compromiso de la Iglesia Católica con la transparencia y la responsabilidad con respecto al abuso sexual de menores. Agradezco al pueblo católico por su paciencia porque esto ha llevado tanto tiempo implementar. Mi esperanza es que esto asegure aún más a todos que nuestro compromiso con el bienestar de los niños y jóvenes es fuerte”.

El Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting Service (CBAR), o Servicio de Denuncias de Abusos de Obispos Católicos, no reemplaza los sistemas de presentación de denuncias existentes para quejas contra sacerdotes, diáconos, religiosos o laicos. CBAR fue diseñado para responder solamente a quejas contra obispos por cuestiones relacionadas con conducta sexual impropia.

Para reportar abusos a la diócesis, ya sean actuales o anteriores, por parte de cualquier persona que actúa en nombre de la Iglesia, favor de llamar al Susan Montalvo-Gesser/Miguel Quintanilla Coordinador de Asistencia Pastoral: 270-880-8360.

Para obtener más información sobre el servicio de denuncias y cómo funciona, visite: ReportBishopAbuse.org/?lang=es. Si bien el mandato del papa Francisco en Vos estis se hace eco de muchas de las prácticas que la Iglesia Católica en los Estados Unidos ya ha implementado desde 2002 con el Estatuto para la Protección de Niños y Jóvenes, esta nueva orden se aplica a los obispos y a la Iglesia Católica mundial, dejando en claro la preocupación del papa sobre la cuestión del abuso sexual en la Iglesia a nivel global.