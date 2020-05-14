Sebree parish evangelizes by live-streaming Mass in rare Guatemalan dialect | La parroquia de Sebree evangeliza con una Misa en vivo en un dialecto guatemalteco poco conocido

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

The parish community of St. Michael’s in Sebree may be the only known Catholic church in the United States currently live-streaming the Mass in an indigenous Guatemalan dialect.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fr. Carmelo Jiménez and Deacon Baltazar Rafael of St. Michael Parish had already been working to provide a Mass for Guatemalan parishioners who do not speak much English or Spanish, but rather indigenous dialects rare in the United States.

The native language of Deacon Baltazar is a Mayan language called Q’anjob’al,* but he speaks quite a bit of Spanish, English and a language very closely related to Q’anjob’al called Akateko. Fr. Carmelo’s native language is Spanish, but he also speaks English, a Mayan language called Tzotzil, and is learning Akateko.** That is the dialect spoken by the majority of Guatemalan parishioners at St. Michael’s.

But as social distancing began in western Kentucky to curb the spread of the virus, live-streamed Masses soon became the norm for Catholics seeking to pray from their homes. Fr. Carmelo and Deacon Baltazar knew they had to continue their initiative to serve their parishioners on the margins.

Fr. Carmelo, Deacon Baltazar and Deacon Baltazar’s son, Dionicio, participated in a May 7, 2020 email interview with The Western Kentucky Catholic to share about this new initiative.

La comunidad parroquial de San Miguel en Sebree puede ser la única iglesia católica conocida en los Estados Unidos que actualmente transmite en vivo la Misa en un dialecto indígena guatemalteco.

Antes de la pandemia del COVID-19, el P. Carmelo Jiménez y el Diácono Baltazar Rafael de la Parroquia San Miguel ya habían estado trabajando para proporcionar una Misa para los feligreses guatemaltecos que no hablan mucho inglés ni español, sino hablan dialectos indígenas pocos conocidos en los Estados Unidos.

La lengua nativa del Diácono Baltazar es un idioma maya llamado q’anjob’al,* pero habla bastante español, inglés y un idioma muy cercano al de q’anjob’al llamado akateko.** La lengua nativa del Padre Carmelo es español, pero también habla inglés, un idioma maya tzotzil y está aprendiendo akateko. Ese es el dialecto hablado por la mayoría de los feligreses guatemaltecos de San Miguel.

Pero a medida que el distanciamiento social comenzó en el Kentucky occidental para frenar la propagación del virus, las Misas transmitidas en vivo pronto se convirtieron en la norma para los católicos que buscan rezar desde sus hogares. El P. Carmelo y el Diácono Baltazar sabían que tenían que continuar su iniciativa para servir a sus feligreses en las periferias.

El P. Carmelo, el Diácono Baltazar y el hijo del Diácono Baltazar, Dionicio, participaron en una entrevista por correo electrónico el 7 de mayo de 2020 con El Católico de Kentucky Occidental para compartir sobre esta nueva iniciativa.

The text below is an edited version of the conversation. El texto a continuación es una versión editada de la conversación.

WKC: In what language is the Mass celebrated? ¿En qué idioma se celebra la Misa?

Dcn. Baltazar: Mainly in Akateko. Most of the Guatemalans here in Sebree speak the language Akateko.

Fr. Carmelo: I obtained a ritual that contains some rites of the Mass, but not the Eucharistic Prayer. Therefore, after the Holy, Holy, Holy until before the Doxology, is in Spanish. From the Doxology to the end it is Akateko again.

Dcn. Baltazar: Principalmente en akateko. La mayoría de los guatemaltecos en Sebree hablan ese idioma (akateko).

P. Carmelo: Conseguí un ritual que contiene muchos ritos, pero no lo que es la Liturgia Eucarística. Por eso, después del Santo hasta antes de la Doxología es en español. Desde la doxología hasta el final es akateko nuevamente.

WKC: How long has this Mass been offered? ¿Cuánto tiempo se ha ofrecido esta Misa?

Fr. Carmelo: Since January, we thought and planned, and we started to introduce the Our Father, both in Spanish and in Akateko. Once a month, Dcn. Baltazar preached in both languages.

P. Carmelo: Desde enero, pienso, iniciamos a introducir el Padre Nuestro, tanto en español como en akateko. Una vez al mes predicaba el Diácono Baltazar en ambas lenguas.

WKC: How long has this Mass been streamed via Facebook Live? ¿Cuánto tiempo se ha transmitido esta Misa a través de Facebook Live?

Fr. Carmelo: Four Sundays ago, Dcn. Baltazar began to celebrate a Communion Service completely in Akateko. Two Sundays ago, I began to celebrate the Holy Mass (in Akateko). We had already thought about broadcasting the Mass live in Spanish because many communities had asked us to transmit it because in some parishes, they do not have the Mass in Spanish. With the beginning of social distancing, we started to broadcast live as soon as possible in English and Spanish. At the start of Holy Week, Dcn. Baltazar came to me and told me that there were those who did not understand anything. He was wondering how to feed those other sheep. He expressed that he wanted to do something, and we started.

P. Carmelo: Hace 4 domingo el Dcn. Baltazar comenzó a hacer el Servicio de Comunión, todo en akateko y hace 2 domingos que inicié a celebrar la Santa Misa completa. Ya habíamos pensado en transmitir en vivo la Misa en español. Muchas comunidades nos habían pedido transmitirla debido a que en algunas parroquias no tienen la Misa en español. Con el inicio del distanciamiento social, iniciamos a transmitir la Misa en vivo lo más pronto posible en inglés y español. En la Semana Santa, el Dcn. Baltazar vino y me comentó que había quienes no entendían nada, y me cuestionó si ¿cómo alimentaba esas otras ovejas? Expresó que él quería hacer algo, e iniciamos.

WKC: Are people who are not affiliated with St. Michael’s also watching the Mass? ¿Hay personas que no están afiliadas a San Miguel que también están viendo la Misa?

Dcn. Baltazar: I have spoken with several people and yes, they are watching it. There are those who did not have Facebook, but now, in order to participate in Mass, they have (joined Facebook) and are very grateful for our making the effort to celebrate in their language.

Dcn. Baltazar: He hablado con varias personas y sí lo están viendo. Hay quienes no tenían Facebook, pero ahora, para participar de la Misa, han entrado y están muy agradecidos por hacer el esfuerzo en su idioma.

WKC: Is there a great need to offer the Mass in this language? How does this show the importance and value of our indigenous migrant communities? ¿Hay una gran necesidad de ofrecer la Misa en este idioma? ¿Cómo muestra esto la importancia y el valor de nuestras comunidades indígenas migrantes?

Dionicio: Yes, there is a lot of need for it, because many of them don’t speak Spanish. I’m graduating from high school and I remember well some years ago when I arrived, and went to classes, (and) I did not understand anything because everything is in English. I did not speak any English. So, it is the same with the Mass, although there is a need for God, if His Word is not understood, what happens? Nothing. But speaking our language or listening in our language, everything is understood.

Deacon Baltazar: I received a call from Los Angeles, Calif., that “although there are many people who speak Akateko and Q’anjob’al, there is no one to celebrate Mass in their language. Thank you, Deacon! There are many people who have just arrived from Guatemala and feel connected when listening to the Mass in Akateko.”

Dionicio: Sí, hay mucha necesidad, porque muchos no hablan español. Yo me gradué de la preparatoria [High School] y sí recuerdo bien hace algunos años que llegué, e iba a las clases yo no entendía nada porque todo es en inglés. No hablaba nada de inglés. Así pasa con la Misa, aunque hay necesidad de Dios, si no se entiende su Palabra, ¿qué pasa? Nada. Pero hablar nuestro idioma o escuchar en nuestro idioma, todo se entiende.

Dcn. Baltazar: Me llamaron de Los Ángeles, CA, que, aunque hay muchas personas que hablan akateko y q’anjob’al, no hay quién celebre la Misa en su idioma. Gracias Diácono. Hay mucha gente que acaba de llegar de Guatemala y se sienten conectados al escuchar la Misa en akateko.

WKC: How many St. Michael’s parishioners are part of the indigenous Guatemalan community? What dialects do they speak? ¿Cuántos feligreses de San Miguel son parte de la comunidad indígena guatemalteca? ¿Qué dialectos hablan?

Fr. Carmelo: In Sebree, Ky., I think 70% of immigrants are from Guatemala. In the parish, 60% of the community are Guatemalan. Most of them speak Akateko, only very few speak Q’anjob’al.

P. Carmelo: En Sebree, KY, pienso que un 70% de los hermanos inmigrantes son de Guatemala. En la parroquia, un 60% de la comunidad son guatemaltecos. La mayoría de ellos hablan akateko, solo muy pocos hablan q’anjob’al.

WKC: Is it correct that this is the only Mass celebrated in Akateko in the local area? ¿Es correcto que esta sea la única Misa celebrada en akateko en el área local?

Dcn. Baltazar: Neither in New York, nor in Atlanta, nor in California – where there are a lot of Akateko-speaking populations – they do not have Mass in Akateko. My son and I think this may be the only one in the whole country, and if there are others, it is very rare. It is not my language, but it is worth making an effort for the sake of evangelization.

Dcn. Baltazar: Ni en New York, NY, ni en Atlanta, GA, ni en California, donde hay grandes poblaciones de habla akateko, no tienen la Misa en akateko. Pensamos (con su hijo) que puede ser única en todo el país, y si lo hay, va a ser muy raro. No es mi lengua, pero vale la pena hacer un esfuerzo en razón de la evangelización.

*Q’anjob’al is also known as Kanjobal. Q’anjob’al también se conoce como Kanjobal.

**Akateko is also known as Acatec. Akateko también se conoce como Acatec.

Join St. Michael Parish’s community for live-streamed Masses at www.facebook.com/smsebree/live. Únanse a la comunidad de San Miguel para Misas transmitidas en vivo en www.facebook.com/smsebree/live.