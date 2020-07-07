Caridades Católicas colabora con grupos comunitarios para compartir recursos de prevención del COVID-19

El próximo evento será el 12 de julio en Santos José y Pablo

(Please scroll down for English version.)

POR ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, EL CATÓLICO DE KENTUCKY OCCIDENTAL

Varias organizaciones comunitarias están trabajando juntas para luchar contra la propagación del COVID-19 entre las comunidades minoritarias en el área del condado de Daviess.

La iniciativa es una colaboración que incluye Caridades Católicas de la Diócesis de Owensboro, Owensboro Health, el Centro Internacional de Owensboro, el Departamento de Salud del Distrito de Green River y los distritos escolares locales para educar a los inmigrantes y refugiados, que a veces no tienen acceso a la información correcta sobre la prevención del COVID-19.

“No podemos suponer que la gente entienda (la situación de la pandemia), porque hay una barrera del idioma”, dijo Heidi Reyes, enlace de recursos comunitarios de AmeriCorps VISTA para Caridades Católicas. “No se sabe cómo se está traduciendo esa información”.

Hasta ahora se han llevado a cabo cuatro eventos en las últimas semanas, y el próximo evento se llevará a cabo en la Parroquia Santos José y Pablo en Owensboro el domingo 12 de julio después de la Misa del mediodía en español.

Reyes le dijo al WKC que Caridades Católicas “se subió al tren” después de enterarse de esta iniciativa con otras organizaciones comunitarias locales.

Ella dijo que los eventos pasados se han centrado en poblaciones minoritarias específicas, como los refugiados birmanos y las personas que hablan swahili. El evento de julio estará dirigido a las comunidades latinas.

Los eventos siguen las pautas de seguridad estatales, que incluyen que todo el personal y los voluntarios usen mascarilla.

Susan Montalvo-Gesser, directora de Caridades Católicas, dijo que Owensboro Health muestra videos informativos en los diferentes idiomas que hablan las comunidades locales de refugiados e inmigrantes. Las bolsas de regalos se entregan con desinfectante para manos, productos de limpieza y mascarillas.

“Distribuimos información sobre despensas y comidas con información preventiva y cómo obtener ayuda de Caridades Católicas en un volante en inglés, español y birmano”, dijo Montalvo-Gesser. Como feligrés de la Parroquia Santos José y Pablo, ella espera con ansias el evento del 12 de julio.

Anna Allen, la directora del sitio de Owensboro del Centro Internacional de Kentucky, le dijo al WKC que cuando la pandemia se estaba convirtiendo en una preocupación localizada, sabían que era necesario que las comunidades de refugiados e inmigrantes tuvieran información accesible.

“Estamos felices de ver a más colaboradores de la comunidad participar e involucrarse”, dijo Allen.

Reyes dijo que Caridades Católicas se complace en ser parte de “aplanar la curva del COVID”.

“Se siente bien saber que ninguna minoría está siendo marginada y que están recibiendo la ayuda que necesitan durante este tiempo”, dijo Reyes.

Copyright © 2020 Diócesis de Owensboro / El Católico de Kentucky Occidental

Catholic Charities partners with community groups to share COVID-19 prevention resources

Next event to take place July 12 at Sts. Joseph and Paul

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

Several community organizations are working together to fight the spread of COVID-19 among minority communities in the Daviess County area.

The initiative is a partnership which includes Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro, Owensboro Health, the International Center of Owensboro, Green River District Health Department and local school districts to educate immigrants and refugees, who may not have access to correct information about preventing COVID-19.

“We can’t just expect people to understand (the pandemic situation), because there is a language barrier,” said Heidi Reyes, AmeriCorps VISTA community resource bridge for Catholic Charities. “You don’t know how that information is getting translated.”

Four events have taken place so far in recent weeks, and the next event will be held at Sts. Joseph and Paul Parish in Owensboro on Sunday, July 12 after the noon Mass in Spanish.

Reyes told the WKC that Catholic Charities “jumped on board” after learning about this initiative with other local community organizations.

She said the past events have focused on specific minority populations, such as Burmese refugees and individuals who speak Swahili. The July event will be geared toward Latino communities.

The events follow state safety guidelines, which includes all staff and volunteers wearing face masks.

Susan Montalvo-Gesser, Catholic Charities’ director, said Owensboro Health displays informative videos in the different languages spoken by the local refugee and immigrant communities. Goodie bags are given out with hand sanitizer, cleaning products and masks.

“We hand out information on food pantries and meals with preventative information and how to get help from Catholic Charities in a flyer in English, Spanish and Burmese,” said Montalvo-Gesser. As a parishioner of Sts. Joseph and Paul, she looks forward to the July 12 event.

Anna Allen, the director for the Owensboro site of the International Center of Kentucky, told the WKC that when the pandemic was becoming a localized concern, they knew there was a need for refugee and immigrant communities to have accessible information.

“We are happy to see more community partners jumping in and getting involved,” said Allen.

Reyes said Catholic Charities is pleased to be a part of “flattening the COVID curve.”

“It feels good to know that no minority is getting marginalized and that they are getting the help they need during this time,” said Reyes.

Copyright © 2020 Diocese of Owensboro/The Western Kentucky Catholic