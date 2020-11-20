During the school closures the following school sites will be providing free curbside meal service. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be served to all children 18 years old and younger. The dates that meals will be available are November 23 & 24 and Monday -Friday beginning November 30th and running through December 18, 2020.

Sites and times for meal services:

Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus – 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Mary Carrico Catholic School, Philpot – 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Owensboro Catholic Middle School – 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Owensboro Catholic High School – 11:00 – 11:30 am

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Hopkinsville – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Holy Name Catholic School, Henderson – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

St. Joseph Interparochial School, Bowling Green – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Christ the King Catholic School, Madisonville – 11:00 – 11:30 am

St. Mary of the Woods Catholic School, Whitesville – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

St. Mary Elementary School, Paducah – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

For any information related to the school food service, please contact Sonya Evans or Hannah White.