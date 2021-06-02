The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Dcn. Jay VanHoosier as the new Director of Faith Formation, effective July 6, 2021.

Dcn. VanHoosier comes to us from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Newburgh, Indiana, in the Diocese of Evansville, where he has been the Director of Faith Formation and Worship since 2014. At St. John the Baptist, Dcn. VanHoosier developed faith formation programs for all ages; coordinated the RCIA program; handled all parish sacramental preparation programs; assisted in liturgy preparation and planning; ministered in pastoral care and counseling; and planned and coordinated parish and staff retreats. Dcn. VanHoosier also has a history in academics having served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

“I am so excited to be coming to the Diocese of Owensboro!” said Dcn. VanHoosier. “Bishop Medley and his staff have been so very welcoming and I already feel like I’ve been part of the family for quite some time. I look forward to working with the people of the diocese in this role and ask for their prayers.”

Dcn. VanHoosier holds a Master of Science degree from Indiana University, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Indiana, and completed the St. Meinrad School of Theology Deacon Program and was ordained a permanent deacon on August 5, 2017.

Dcn.VanHoosier and his wife Rose have been married for nearly 33 years and they have two children: Kayla (30, who lives in Indianapolis) and Nathan (26, who lives in Newburgh).