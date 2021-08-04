National School Lunch & Breakfast Program

The Diocese of Owensboro Division of School & Community Nutrition will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option of National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. As part of this program, Owensboro Catholic Schools, Mary Carrico Memorial School, St. Mary of the Woods, Trinity High School, St. Joseph School, John Paul II Catholic School, Christ the King School, St. Romuald School, Sts. Peter & Paul School, St. Mary Middle/High School, St. Mary Elementary School and Holy Name School will offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to all enrolled students and children age 18 and younger for school year 2021/2022. Students and all community children age 18 and younger will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.

For more information, you may call Sonya Evans at (270) 852-8337 or e-mail at [email protected].