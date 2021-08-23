Additional Priest Assignments

Bishop Medley, upon the recommendation of the Priest Personnel Board, has made the following priest changes:

  • Rev. Ray Clark:  Chaplain at Carmel Home in Owensboro effective September 1, 2021(Fr. Richard Cash will continue as the Coordinator of Catholic Pastoral Care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.)
  • Rev. Gary Clark:  Pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Paducah effective September 28, 2021.
  • Rev. Randy Howard:  Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Bowling Green effective September 28, 2021.
  • Rev. Bruce McCarty:  Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Uniontown effective September 28, 2021.