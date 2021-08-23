Additional Priest Assignments

Bishop Medley, upon the recommendation of the Priest Personnel Board, has made the following priest changes:

Rev. Ray Clark : Chaplain at Carmel Home in Owensboro effective September 1, 2021 . (Fr. Richard Cash will continue as the Coordinator of Catholic Pastoral Care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.)

Rev. Gary Clark : Pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Paducah effective September 28, 2021 .

Rev. Randy Howard : Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Bowling Green effective September 28, 2021 .

: Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Bowling Green effective . Rev. Bruce McCarty: Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Uniontown effective September 28, 2021.