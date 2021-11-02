Relics of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina to visit the diocese

The Diocese of Owensboro announces that the tour of the relics of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina sponsored by the Saint Pio Foundation will make a stop in the diocese on November 20 and 21, 2021. The relics will be available for public veneration at the St. Anthony Catholic Church, located at 261 St. Anthony Rd, Utica, KY 42376 each day from 7 AM to 7 PM. A mass in honor of Saint Pio, celebrated by Bishop William F. Medley, will be celebrated on November 21 at 9:30 AM. There will be an additional Mass on Sunday at 2 PM.

The first and second-class relics of Saint Pio available for public veneration include:

The crusts of his wounds

Cotton gauze bearing his blood stains

A lock of his hair

His handkerchief soaked with his sweat only hours before he died

A piece of Padre Pio’s mantle

For additional information, please visit https://www.saintpiofoundation.org/the-tour-of-the-relics-of-padre-pio-2021.

About the Relics

In the Catholic Church, relics are physical objects associated with a saint or candidate for sainthood – part of the person’s body or something with which he or she was in contact. Relics are not worshiped but treated with religious respect. Touching or praying in the presence of such an object helps a faithful individual focus on the saint’s life and virtues, so that through the saint’s prayer or intercession before God, the individual will be drawn closer to God.

About the Saint Pio Foundation

Founded in 2014, the Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the legacy and teachings of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, popularly known as Padre Pio.