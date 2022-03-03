2022 Fish Fry Dates

Editor’s note: Canons 1250 and 1251 state that all Fridays are days of penance in the Catholic Church. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for the 2021 fish fries offered within the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes and local community organizations. All questions about the individual fish fries should be directed to the parishes and organizations.
Please note: The following information is subject to change or cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Owensboro
Address: 602 Sycamore St, Owensboro
Format: Drive-thru only
Dates: March 11, April 8
Serving time: 5-7 p.m.
Contact: Sr. Jeannette Fennewald, SSND, at (270) 926-4741
Christ the King Parish, Madisonville
Address: 1600 Kingsway Dr., Madisonville (in the parish hall)
Format: Dine-in
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Contact: (270) 821-5494
Holy Name of Jesus School, Henderson
Address: 628 2nd St., Henderson; serving in school cafeteria or drive-thru at school parking lot
Format: Dine-in, with option to do drive-thru only depending on COVID-19 situation (updates will be in parish bulletin, social media and websites)
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1 (tentative due to spring break)
Serving time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Contact: Aaron Hauser at (270) 748-0325
Holy Spirit Parish, Bowling Green
Address: 4754 Smallhouse Rd., Bowling Green
Format: Dine-in and carryout will be available
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 11
Serving time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Parish office at (270) 842-7777
Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council 1055
Address: 3028 Jefferson Street, Paducah
Format: Drive-thru only
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 4-7 p.m.
Contact: (270) 443-3480
Mary Carrico Catholic School, Philpot
Address: 9546 Hwy. 144, Philpot (school gym)
Format: Dine-in and carryout
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25
Serving time: 4:30-6 p.m.
Contact: Parish office at (270) 281-4802
Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus, Owensboro
Address: 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro
Format: Dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru may be available (would not include drink or dessert)
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 5 p.m.
Contact: (270) 684-5369
Precious Blood Parish, Owensboro
Address: 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro
Format: Drive-thru only
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 5-6:30 p.m.
Contact: (270) 684-6888
St. Ann Parish, Morganfield
Address: 304 Church St., Morganfield
Format: Dine-in and carryout
Dates: March 4, 18; April 1
Serving time: 5 p.m.
Contact: (270) 389-2287
St. Columba Parish, Lewisport
Address: 815 Pell St., Lewisport
Format: Drive-thru and dine-in
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 4-7 p.m.
Contact: (270) 927-8419
St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus
Address: 6705 Old US Hwy. 45 S, Paducah
Format: Drive-thru only
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 4-7 p.m.
Contact: Paul Roof at (270) 556-3678
St. Peter of Alcantara Parish, Stanley
Address: 81 Church St., Owensboro
Format: Dine-in or carryout
Dates: March 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 5:50 p.m.
Contact: Parish office at (270) 764-1983
St. Pius X Parish, Calvert City
Address: 777 E. 5th Ave, Calvert City
Format: Carryout only
Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Serving time: 5-7 pm.
Contact: (270) 395-5747 (call in to order, or walk in and order)
Whitesville Lions Club, Whitesville
Address: Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Hwy. 54, Whitesville
Format: Dine-in and to-go orders available
Dates: Feb 11, 18, 25; March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8, 15
Serving time: Begins 5 p.m.
Contact: (270) 233-4332 (for to-go orders)
