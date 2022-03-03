2022 Fish Fry Dates

Editor’s note: Canons 1250 and 1251 state that all Fridays are days of penance in the Catholic Church. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for the 2021 fish fries offered within the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes and local community organizations. All questions about the individual fish fries should be directed to the parishes and organizations.

Please note: The following information is subject to change or cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Owensboro

Address: 602 Sycamore St, Owensboro

Format: Drive-thru only

Dates: March 11, April 8

Serving time: 5-7 p.m.

Contact: Sr. Jeannette Fennewald, SSND, at (270) 926-4741

Christ the King Parish, Madisonville

Address: 1600 Kingsway Dr., Madisonville (in the parish hall)

Format: Dine-in

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Contact: (270) 821-5494

Holy Name of Jesus School, Henderson

Address: 628 2nd St., Henderson; serving in school cafeteria or drive-thru at school parking lot

Format: Dine-in, with option to do drive-thru only depending on COVID-19 situation (updates will be in parish bulletin, social media and websites)

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1 (tentative due to spring break)

Serving time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Contact: Aaron Hauser at (270) 748-0325

Holy Spirit Parish, Bowling Green

Address: 4754 Smallhouse Rd., Bowling Green

Format: Dine-in and carryout will be available

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 11

Serving time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Contact: Parish office at (270) 842-7777

Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council 1055

Address: 3028 Jefferson Street, Paducah

Format: Drive-thru only

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 4-7 p.m.

Contact: (270) 443-3480

Mary Carrico Catholic School, Philpot

Address: 9546 Hwy. 144, Philpot (school gym)

Format: Dine-in and carryout

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25

Serving time: 4:30-6 p.m.

Contact: Parish office at (270) 281-4802

Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus, Owensboro

Address: 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro

Format: Dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru may be available (would not include drink or dessert)

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 5 p.m.

Contact: (270) 684-5369

Precious Blood Parish, Owensboro

Address: 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro

Format: Drive-thru only

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 5-6:30 p.m.

Contact: (270) 684-6888

St. Ann Parish, Morganfield

Address: 304 Church St., Morganfield

Format: Dine-in and carryout

Dates: March 4, 18; April 1

Serving time: 5 p.m.

Contact: (270) 389-2287

St. Columba Parish, Lewisport

Address: 815 Pell St., Lewisport

Format: Drive-thru and dine-in

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 4-7 p.m.

Contact: (270) 927-8419

St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus

Address: 6705 Old US Hwy. 45 S, Paducah

Format: Drive-thru only

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 4-7 p.m.

Contact: Paul Roof at (270) 556-3678

St. Peter of Alcantara Parish, Stanley

Address: 81 Church St., Owensboro

Format: Dine-in or carryout

Dates: March 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 5:50 p.m.

Contact: Parish office at (270) 764-1983

St. Pius X Parish, Calvert City

Address: 777 E. 5th Ave, Calvert City

Format: Carryout only

Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Serving time: 5-7 pm.

Contact: (270) 395-5747 (call in to order, or walk in and order)

Whitesville Lions Club, Whitesville

Address: Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Hwy. 54, Whitesville

Format: Dine-in and to-go orders available

Dates: Feb 11, 18, 25; March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8, 15

Serving time: Begins 5 p.m.

Contact: (270) 233-4332 (for to-go orders)

