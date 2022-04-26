The priest assignments for 2022 are listed below. Please keep our priests and those they serve in prayer as these changes take place.

Parish Pastor

Abiero, Rev. Michael Charles, Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish in Cloverport and Holy Guardian Angels Parish in Irvington. Effective June 14, 2022.

Ighacho, Rev. John, Pastor, St. Joseph Parish in Central City. Effective June 14, 2022.

Pynadath, Rev. Sinoj, Pastor, St. Joseph Parish in Leitchfield and St. John Parish in Sunfish. Effective June 14, 2022.

Thompson, Rev. Will, Pastor, St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Stanley and St. Augustine Parish in Reed, while continuing his ministry in the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal. Effective June 14, 2022.

Parochial Vicar

Ling, Dcn. Martin Ma Na, Parochial Vicar, Holy Spirit Parish in Bowling Green. Effective upon date of ordination, July 2, 2022.

Okeoma, Rev. Jude, Parochial Vicar, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Hopkinsville. Effective June 14, 2022.

Van Lal Than, Rev. Stephen, Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Henderson. Effective June 14, 2022