Co-Coordinator for Office of Worship

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Dcn. Ken Bennett as a Co-Coordinator in the Office of Worship. He joins Fr. Brandon in the Office of Worship, who has been a part of that office since October 2018. Dcn. Ken will assume his role at the diocese on August 1, 2022.

Since 2017 Dcn. Ken has served as a permanent deacon at Our Lady of Lourdes in Owensboro. He has 34 years with the Owensboro Police Department, most recently in the roles of police chaplain, crime scene analyst and latent print examiner. He is also a retired member of the United States Army Reserve, where he served for 27 years. He is a past board member of the Diocesan Review Board, the OASIS Spouse Abuse Shelter and Brescia University Alumni Association.

Dcn. Ken has an undergraduate degree in social work from Brescia University and received his Master of Arts in Theology from Saint Meinrad School of Theology in May 2022. He and his wife, Helen, are parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Co-coordinators in the Office of Worship assist the Bishop in roles as a pastor and liturgist; make recommendations regarding pastoral liturgical matters and implementation of liturgical policies; and serve as a resource for parishes and individuals for formation and training.