Collection for Eastern Kentucky Flooding

As you know, the situation in Eastern Kentucky is dire. Torrential rainfall has caused devastating flooding. People have lost lives and families have become homeless. Our sisters and brothers in the eastern part of our state are going through a desperately difficult time.

You’ll recall that the dioceses of Kentucky responded with great charity when we were hit by the devastating tornadoes in December 2021. More than $1. 5 million was donated by Kentucky Catholics to aid our tornado relief efforts. Now it’s our turn to repay their kindness.

I’m asking all parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro to take up a second collection at weekend Masses on August 6-7 and/or August 13-14. Please encourage the faithful to be as generous as possible in responding to the suffering of their neighbors.

As always, please invite people to make their check payable to the parish. Then the parish will submit one check to the Diocese of Owensboro. We will see that these funds are given to the Diocese of Lexington as soon as possible to assist in their relief efforts.

Please invite all those you serve to join me in praying for those who have lost their lives in this tragedy as well as those who are injured and lost their homes, cars, employment, access to food and water and to those who remain without electricity or are stranded.

In the months following the tornadoes of December 2021, we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and generosity. It is a blessing that we now have the opportunity to respond in the same way to our brothers and sisters on the other side of the state.

Praying for God’s continued blessings for you and for those you serve.

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop William F. Medley

1 de agosto de 2022

Como sabe, la situación en el este de Kentucky es terrible. Las lluvias torrenciales han causado inundaciones devastadoras. Personas han perdido la vida y familias se han quedado sin hogar. Nuestras hermanas y hermanos en la parte este de nuestro estado están pasando por un momento desesperadamente difícil.

Recordará que las diócesis de Kentucky respondieron con gran caridad cuando nos azotaron los devastadores tornados en diciembre de 2021. Los católicos de Kentucky donaron más de $1.5 millones para ayudar a nuestros esfuerzos de socorro después de los tornados. Ahora es nuestro turno de corresponder a su bondad.

Estoy pidiendo a todas las parroquias de la Diócesis de Owensboro que hagan una segunda colecta en las Misas de fin de semana del 6 al 7 de agosto y/o del 13 al 14 de agosto. Por favor, anime a los fieles a ser lo más generosos posible al responder al sufrimiento de sus prójimos.

Como siempre, invite a las personas a hacer su cheque a nombre de la parroquia. Luego, la parroquia enviará un cheque a la Diócesis de Owensboro. Nos aseguraremos de que estos fondos se entreguen a la Diócesis de Lexington lo antes posible para ayudar en sus esfuerzos de ayuda.

Por favor invite a todos aquellos a quienes sirve a unirse a mí en oración por aquellos que han perdido la vida en esta tragedia, así como por aquellos que están heridos y perdieron sus hogares, automóviles, empleo, acceso a alimentos y agua y por aquellos que permanecen sin electricidad o están varados.

En los meses posteriores a los tornados de diciembre de 2021, nos sentimos abrumados por la efusión de amor, apoyo y generosidad. Es una bendición que ahora tengamos la oportunidad de responder de la misma manera a nuestros hermanos y hermanas del otro lado del estado.

Orando por las continuas bendiciones de Dios para usted y para aquellos a quienes sirve. Sinceramente en Cristo,

Obispo William F. Medley

Obispo de la Diócesis de Owensboro