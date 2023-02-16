Kentucky Bishops Reiterate Position Following Today’s Decision by Kentucky Supreme Court

For Immediate Release

February 16, 2023

Following today’s decision by the Kentucky Supreme Court in Cameron v. EMW, we are grateful that the Commonwealth’s laws protecting unborn children remain in effect. As the litigation continues, we pray for a just outcome. We also wish to reiterate our statement in response to the Dobbs decision last June:

“We affirm that every child is a sacred gift. We know that families may need help in welcoming this gift, through programs and policies that will address the challenges and mitigate the pressure that women may feel in making the decision to seek an abortion…

“Our parishes, archdiocesan agencies, such as Catholic Charities, healthcare institutions, and pro-life shelters and centers are dedicated to supporting women and unborn children in difficult circumstances. These internal efforts, which quietly take place every day in our communities, must be accompanied by public policy that allow families in all circumstances to thrive. These include, but are not limited to:

Increasing access to affordable housing and other material assistance.

Support and resources for programs that promote welcoming children through birth, adoption, or fostering.

Offering greater access to mental health resources, healthcare, domestic violence assistance, childcare assistance, educational and employment opportunities, and paid leave for parents.

“As we advocate for these pro-family policies so vital to the common good, we also call upon all Catholics to walk with moms and their children in need and to reflect God’s mercy and love to all caught up in these fraught issues surrounding abortion, including those who choose abortion.”

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville

Most Reverend John C. Iffert

Bishop of Covington

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of Owensboro

Most Reverend John Stowe, OFM Conv.

Bishop of Lexington

For further information, call Jason Hall at (502) 875-4345.