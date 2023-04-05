Pastor and Parochial Vicar Assignments for 2023

The Office of the Bishop has announced the parochial vicar assignments for 2023, following the earlier announcement of pastor assignments for 2023.

Please pray for those who will soon begin their transition into a new assignment and for the communities they serve.

Parish Pastor

Dennis, Rev. James | Parish Administrator, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Sorgho. Effective June 13, 2023.

McBride, Rev. Larry | Pastor, St. Martin Parish in Rome. Effective June 13, 2023.

Meredith, Rev. Richard | Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Henderson. Effective June 13, 2023.

Okeoma, Rev. Jude | Pastor, Rosary Chapel in Paducah and St. Mary Parish in LaCenter. Effective June 13, 2023.

Udoh, Rev. Emmanuel | Pastor, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Hopkinsville. Effective June 13, 2023.

Parochial Vicar

Grief, Dcn. Christopher | Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Henderson. Effective June 13, 2023.

Kight, Dcn. Christopher | Parochial Vicar, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Hopkinsville. Effective June 13, 2023.

Thomas, Rev. Santhosh | Parochial Vicar, St. Leo Parish in Murray. Effective June 13, 2023.

Van lal Than, Rev. Stephen | Parochial Vicar, Blessed Mother Parish in Owensboro. Effective June 13, 2023.

Other

Valomchalil, Rev. Augusty | Fr. Augusty Valomchalil has chosen to leave the Diocese of Owensboro to take an assignment in another diocese effective June 13, 2023.

Bittel, Rev. Patrick | Fr. Patrick Bittel will be retiring from active ministry effective June 13, 2023.