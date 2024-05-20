Office of Communications

May 20, 2024

Diocese of Owensboro Welcomes New Director of Music

The Diocese of Owensboro is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Greene as Director of Music for the Diocese effective June 17, 2024.

Heather has over two decades of experience in Catholic music ministry, including 22 years as a music director, 16 years as a Catholic music teacher, and 32 years as a private music instructor. Recently, she has served as a cantor for numerous diocesan services and liturgies, demonstrating her dedication and skill. Currently, she serves as the Director of Music at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro, in addition to being the Music Teacher for Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus.

In her new role, Heather will be based at the McRaith Catholic Center in Owensboro, KY. She will provide guidance and support for liturgical music across our 78 parishes and 17 schools in western Kentucky, collaborating with both professional and volunteer musicians. Additionally, she will assist the clergy with various liturgical gatherings.

Heather succeeds Mike Bogdan, who retired last week, after 28 years of devoted service. Mike began his journey in our Diocese in serving as the Director of Music at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah and joined the Office of Music at the McRaith Catholic Center in 1999. Over the years, his wisdom, planning ability, and musical gifts have inspired and deeply impacted our Diocese. Bishop William F. Medley stated, “I am grateful to Mike Bogdan and excited to welcome Heather Greene. Our Diocese has been truly blessed through Mike’s musical talents in coordination of numerous diocesan celebrations. His dedicated service has enriched our local church immensely, and I thank him for his years of service.”

Bishop Medley went on to say that he welcomes Heather, “who has a long-standing history here through the schools and parishes, and I look forward to working with her to continue the rich and strong tradition of liturgical music we have been so accustomed to over these many years. With her experience and passion, she will be a wonderful resource to our Diocese and our parishes in fostering vibrant, prayerful, liturgical music.”

The Diocese of Owensboro warmly welcomes Heather Greene as she embarks on this new journey and extends our heartfelt thanks to Mike Bogdan for his many years of faithful service.

